Score 8/10 Pros Comfortable, close fit

Quality look and feel with nice finishing detail

Enough stretch not to feel constrictive

Different colour options, not just black

Cons A bit heavier fabric weight than some other race-oriented options Price as reviewed: £120

I’ve tested a couple of Le Col pieces recently that have had me questioning whether I’ve called in the right size. The Le Col Pro Mesh baselayer looked like a good fit for a ten year old and the Le Col Pro jersey looked as if it might prove hard work to zip up. It’s significantly shorter than other aero jerseys that I’ve reviewed.

But the fit of both was actually fine; there’s plenty of stretch in the Le Col Pro jersey to ensure good coverage without exposing a gap between its bottom and the top of your bib shorts. And you do want a close fit in an aero jersey to avoid energy-sapping windflap and turbulence.

Le Col has aero tested the Pro jersey at the Southampton University wind tunnel and has tested the fabrics for their effectiveness at different wind speeds and in different racing positions. It’s also tweaked the cut to improve performance, saying that the new jersey is some eight watts faster than last year’s version.

The Le Col Pro jersey is made of a smooth faced fabric that certainly feels likely to be slippery, although it’s a bit less luxurious feeling than Le Col’s top of the line Hors Categorie piece, being more geared towards the go-faster rider than the club run.

At the back, there’s a fourth zipped pocket and a sewn-on reflective tape on the middle pocket, to temper the all-over black. If you’re tired of stealth black – and aero jerseys seem to major on the colour – Le Col has just introduced navy and mid-blue alternatives to brighten things up.

At 168g, the Le Col Pro jersey is a bit heavier than many aero alternatives. The fabric is that bit more dense, so it copes better with cold breezes, without being over-hot when you hit the climbs on warmer days. That seems like a good thing in the typical UK summer.

Le Col finishes the Le Col Pro jersey nicely, with flatlocked seams and a tapered cut that hugs the body well. The gold effect zip and embroidered gold logos add a touch of class to the design.