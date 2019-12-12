Score 9/10 Pros Fit

Warmth Cons Not much Price as reviewed: £180

Le Col produces some smart looking and truly technical kit, as is demonstrated by its Pro bib tights. Well deserving of a spot on our Editor’s Choice 2019 list.

Its winter tights are pretty understated this year with only black available but you get a nice touch of reflective detailing on the calves that give you some detailing in dim light.

For £180 these are premium tights but they are one step down from the range topping bibs at £220. Still, for the price you get Aqua Zero fabric and a non-allergic, PVC and Latex free Dolomiti chamois.

The pad itself is comfortable, stays in place well and is good for many hours in the saddle. It has the best attribute of any chamois: it’s completely unobtrusive.

I tested a size small, which I would test normally, although I’m a little out of shape at the moment, and the fit was spot on from the cuffs at the bottom, around the knee, bum and finally up the torso. However, it’s also worth trying before buying as brands tend to vary in size. For example, right now I’d size up to a medium in Castelli kit, but with these tights there wasn’t any need.

What really impressed me was the comfort of the fabric, which is nicely fleeced across the entire length and makes for some comfy riding. Even more impressive is that the Le Col Pro bib tights help to keep the splash of water spray at bay.

The Le Col Pro bib tights are water resistant thanks to the tightly woven Aqua Zero fabric that Le Col uses for a number of its garments. This helps take the sting out of the cold wheel spray nicely.

A well thought out pair of bibs, good job Le Col.