Hunt Bike Wheels adds two new 650B wheelsets to its range

New carbon and dynamo options on the smaller rim size

650B is an increasingly popular option for gravel bikes used for mixed terrain riding, with machines like the Mason Bokeh and Kinesis Tripster AT being able to use the wheels as an option in place of the larger 700C wheels and the Cannondale Slate using the wheel size as a standard. Canyon also sells its smaller size women’s and cyclocross bikes with 650B wheels.

Hunt Bike Wheels has had an alloy 650B wheelset in its line-up for a while, launched as part of its pair-up with Mason. It’s now added two more 650B wheelsets to its range.

Its top spec new release is the Hunt AdventureCarbon Disc. As its name suggests, this has a carbon rim. The rim has an outer width of 30mm, giving a really wide 24mm internal width, which Hunt says works well with tyres from 28mm to 55mm width and pressures up to 65psi. As with all Hunt’s rims, it’s tubeless-ready.

Rim depth is 22mm and you get 28 J-bend aero spokes and Hunt’s 4Season Disc hubs, which have extra bearing seals to keep out wet. The axle will take all the usual standards from quick release, to different sized thru-axles.

Hunt quotes a wheelset weight of 1425g and will be shipping the wheels from end-May, priced at £879 a pair.

New dynamo 650B wheelset

Hunt is also launching a dynamo version of its Mason x Hunt 650B alloy wheelset. Called the AdventureDynamo Disc, this retails for £499 and weighs a claimed 1821g. You can also buy the front dynamo wheel alone for £339.

Hunt uses a SONdelux dynamo which will generate 3 watts at 6 volts when riding at just under 20kph. It’s had a 700C dynamo front wheel in its line-up for a while. The dynamo is useful to run lighting when commuting or on longer trips without the worry of batteries running out, and to charge GPS and phones when on the move. The light units are also smaller and lighter than a battery powered unit, for the same output.

The dynamo is also designed so that it doesn’t suck in moisture when it cools down, helping to preserve hub internals.

Shipping is from end-April, just in time for overnight summer adventures, with Hunt offering a 60 day ride and return period.