Tech of the week: new bikes from Factor, big climbs and single rings

Factor has launched two new bikes this week, while we've revealed that you can also buy a Castelli Tour de Yorkshire jersey or compete in the Zwift national championships

New machines from Factor bikes

UK-based Factor bikes provides machines to the AG2R-La Mondiale team of Romain Bardet. It’s had two new bikes this week: the Factor One aero road bike has had an upgrade, but retains its unique split down tube design, while the Factor Slick time trial bike now has a triathlon-specific twin, complete with storage box and ultra-adjustable bar.

If you’re planning to ride the Tour de Yorkshire Ride sportive this year, you can now get the jersey. It’s made by Castelli and celebrates the career of Beryl Burton, Yorkshire’s greatest rider.

You’ll encounter some of Yorkshire’s climbs on the ride, and Outthesaddle has some elegant wall art available. Or if you’re heading for Spain, it’s also got designs featuring Spanish climbs including the fearsome Angliru.

If you’re planning a multi-day excursion this year, you’ll need to carry luggage on your bike and we’ve given you our pick of panniers and racks.

Single ring groupsets and Rapha riots

Also this week, we’ve talked to the pros from Aqua Blue Sport about the single ring 3T Strada bikes they’re riding this year. We tested the Strada ourselves a couple of weeks back, if you want to read our view on the machine. We’ve also tested the SRAM Rival 1 version of the updated Mason Definition this week. Are single ring groupsets the future? Read our post.

Zwift has been at it again this week, announcing national championships, with the winners wearing the national champion’s jersey for their country for a year. We’ve given you our pick of smart watches too, if you’re looking for something more portable than a computer to record your rides.

With warmer weather just around the corner – perhaps – Rapha has unveiled its 2018 range. It features new bright colours, including greens and oranges. And we’ve reported on how the aerodynamic benefits of British Cycling’s skinsuits have been carried over to the Olympic skeleton team and that you might soon be hiring an Uber bike to get around town.

Plus there have been the usual bargains to keep you on the road for a little less cash.