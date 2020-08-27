Scott Foil 2021: Beautiful new bike receives completely integrated cable routing

Scott has launched an updated Scott Foil race bike, with a specific focus on front-end integration.

The new bike, launched ahead of the 2020 Tour de France, has received a completely new cockpit, including fork, headset and handlebar, allowing for neat internal cable routing for both mechanical and electronic shifting.

Images provided by Scott suggest that the bike’s cables will run down the front of the bike’s steerer, before routing in the down tube or popping out of the fork just above the front brake calliper.

The internal cable routing is facilitated through the use of the Synchros Creston IC SL one piece bar and stem, which offers total internal cable routing. It’s the same bar that’s used on the Scott Addict RC race bike, and which is, according to Scott, optimised for greater comfort.

Although there’s no major re-design – the bike still uses Scott’s F01 aero design – the fork has been tweaked to better incorporate the internal cables and to reduce drag further. The bike is also now able to accommodate up to 30mm tyres as a result of the changes.

Elsewhere, the Foil features thin seatstays to add comfort that increase vertical compliance. Meanwhile, a wide PF86 bottom bracket allows for a wider connection with the down tube, and when coupled with a Scott’s carbon lay-up results in a stiffer bottom bracket, according to Scott.

With the new bike debuting just in time, it’ll be interesting to see what Mitchelton-Scott’s fast-man Luka Mezgec and the rest of the team make of it.

Revealed in a dazzling blue and purple colour scheme, the new Foil is certainly a head turner. At the moment however, we’ve no information on range or prices, but we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we do.