Hire and hire: Bike rental schemes hit record numbers in the UK, almost topping 25 million rides

An average of 67,565 rides were taken a day between September 2022 and September 2023, an increase of 24%

Lime bikes on a City of London pavement
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
Cycling is not doomed. More people than ever are using bike hire schemes in the UK, with almost 25 million journeys completed between September 2022 and September 2023, according to new research.

A report by the national shared transport charity Collaborative Mobility UK (CoMoUK), published this week, showed that an average of 67,565 rides per day were embarked upon in the time frame. 

