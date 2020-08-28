Scicon’s new eyewear debuts at the Tour de France

Scicon Sport’s latest range of performance based cycling eyewear have been unveiled in time for its sponsored riders to race the Tour de France in the two new styles.

The new Aerowing and Aeroshade have their design deeply influenced by cycling and have been developed in part to meet the needs of the riders of its three sponsored World Tour teams: UAE Team Emirates, Israel Start-Up Nation and NTT Pro Cycling. Of course you don’t need to be a member of the teams to benefit from the new models, each will be fully available for the rest of us to buy in an assortment of colours and lens options.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

The best sunglasses for cycling 2020

The all new Aeroshade features a frame equipped with Scicon Sports’ Horizon Adapt mechanism, the ‘world’s first height-adjustable nose pad’ allowing riders to tailor the field of vision depending on their preferred riding position. With the simple push or pull of the Horizon Adapt™ nosepiece each rider is able to adapt the position of the lens – allowing the rider to fully focus on performance with an unobstructed view on the road.

The Aeroshade features a frame design that further increases the field of vision using the Panorama Arch. All-in, the Aeroshade is, in Scicon’s words “an imposing performance style with an aesthetic throwback to classic cycling glasses infused with modern technologies”.

Partnering the Aeroshade is the all new Aerowing, matching its sibling for performance design, but with a less in-your-face and more understated style. We see these being the more popular of the two models. A large lens shape with a laser-etched finish places a rimless cylindrical shield on the face, while a vented brow construction allows for increased airflow to avoid fogging.

Scicon Aerotech photochromic SCN XT sunglasses review

The Aerowing is completed with a fair degree of adjustability, interchangeable nose pads, each with a double click mechanism for a close custom fit to the face; and adjustable temple tips to ensure a wrapped feel. Paired with an interchangeable lens system, the glasses can be customised to a rider’s liking.

Each of the all-new eyewear styles feature SCN-PP True Vision, a performance lens technology that provides athletes with plenty of protection against high-mass and high velocity impact as well as optical clarity and a mirror coating that reduces glare and reflects sun rays away from the eye.

Scicon Sport Aeroshade, £170

Featuring a raised top bar, the Panorama Arch™ increases the upper field of view.

Proprietary Horizon Adapt™ nosepiece allows for height adjustment of the eyewear to find the best fit and field of vision for any riding position.

Frames are designed to change lenses lenses and are great for those that perform in all weather conditions.

Three frame options: Black Gloss, White Gloss, and Crystal Gloss

One size frame: XL

Six lens options available: Multimirror Red, Multimirror Blue, Multimirror Bronze, Multimirror Silver, Clear and Photochromatic Silver Mirror

Scicon Sports Aerowing, £160

Laser-etched lens gives riders a full frame look in a rimless cylindrical shield.

Adjustable Flexi-Fit™ temple tips and double click nose pads ensure perfect grip and a fully-customised fit for any shape of face.

Frames are designed to change lenses lenses and are great for those that perform in all weather conditions.

Three frame options: Black Gloss, White Gloss, and Crystal Gloss

One size frame: XL

Six lens options available: Multimirror Red, Multimirror Blue, Multimirror Bronze, Multimirror Silver, Clear and Photochromatic Silver Mirror

Both Aerowing and Aeroshade models are now available globally at Sciconsports.com and select premium retailers.