100% releases new Sagan eyewear range in time for Tour de France

Glasses brand 100% has revealed its S2, S3 and Speedcraft models will be available in new Peter Sagan Tour de France special colours in limited numbers.

Long time eyewear sponsors of Peter Sagan, 100% has changed things up completely for his 2020/21 signature eyewear range released in time for this year’s delayed Tour de France. After the relative subtlety of last year’s selection Sagan and 100% have opted for ‘White/Gold’, an altogether Liberace-esque theme for this year with gold. Each of the three styles features a white to gold fade across the frame and each also benefits from 100%’s Soft Gold Mirror lens chosen as according to the press release, “(it is) ideal for sunny skies, as Sagan’s race schedule gets underway in Nice on the August 29”.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

>>> Check out Peter Sagan’s new Specialized ‘Deconstructivism’ collection

What glasses are in the 2020 Sagan limited edition range?

100% Speedcraft

“The Speedcraft is loaded with 100%’s most advanced technology for the ultimate sports performance. Our signature 100% lens with its cylindrical shield offers 360º visibility and increased protection. Ultra-grip rubber nose pads and temple tips offer a secure fit and provide all-day comfort while lower air scoops increase ventilation and reduce moisture on the lens.”

>>> Our guide to the best cycling sunglasses for 2020 and what to look for when choosing a new pair

100% S2

>>> 100% S2 review

“The S2 is inspired by the Speedcraft’s legendary success on cycling’s biggest stages, S2 is 100% speed that has been newly refined for everyday sports performance. Our innovative technologies and signature lens have been tuned for riding at any level. S2’s laser etched edging provides the look of a full frame in a rimless cylindrical shield.”

100% S3

100% S3 glasses review

“The S3 combines standout features from two renowned performance favorites, borrowing the frame shaping from the S2 and the vent placement from the Speedcraft. Ultra-grip rubber nose pads and temple tips offer a secure fit and provide all-day comfort while lower air scoops increase ventilation and reduce moisture on the lens.”

All of the styles share the following key features:

Designed in California; made in Italy

Cylindrical shield lens for increased peripheral view and protection

S2 and S3: 5.5-base, Speedcraft: 5 base

Ultra HD lenses manufactured in France from shatter and impact-resistant polycarbonate materials

100% UV protection (UV400)

Hard coated scratch-resistant lens

Additional lens ventilation to prevent fogging

Hydrophobic & Oleophobic lens treatment repels water, oil, and dirt

Durable, flexible and lightweight TR90 frame

Ultra-grip rubber nose and temple tips provide a secure fit

Includes Interchangeable lenses: Soft Gold Mirror Lens: Filter Category 3, Light Transmission 10% Clear Lens: Filter Category 0, Light Transmission 93%

Replacement lenses also available; including contrast-defining HiPER® lens and photochromic

Numbers are strictly limited to just 700 pieces for each style and are available to order through your local 100% dealer or online.