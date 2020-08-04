Specialized’s jaw dropping Sagan ‘Deconstructivism’ collection

Peter Sagan is not known for being the wallflower of the pro peloton and is without doubt one of the largest personalities to be associated with cycle racing. Admired as much for his slightly outlandish personal style as his prodigious race winning talent, he has, for the past few seasons, partnered with long time sponsor Specialized to create a unique ‘collection’ of bikes, frames and accessories.

The fruits of this latest collaboration has resulted in a collection called ‘Deconstructivism’. In this collection the theme was set to create designs and colour schemes that represent the smashing of the rainbow, symbolising how Sagan as a rider is not just to be defined by his remarkable back-to-back world championship wins (and associated rainbow jerseys).

The results have to be seen up close to get an idea of how iridescent and packed full of colour each item is – quite literally made up of a smashed rainbow. Describing the colours and unique process to achieve these chameleon designs, Erik Nohlin, our Equipment Design Leader says, “It’s electric. It looks like a render in real life, it has such depth. I’m still stunned every time I look at it.”

The new Sagan Collection is available to order from Specialized and Specialized dealers and features a number of key products, including:

Sagan Collection S-Works Tarmac SL7 £11,000

Sagan Collection S-Works Roubaix £11,000

Sagan Collection S-Works 7 Shoes £360

Sagan Collection S-Works Evade with ANGi £240

Sagan Collection S-Works Tarmac SL7 frameset £4,000

Sagan Collection Allez Sprint Disc frameset £1,349

Also available (but not pictured) are Sagan Collection SL Air Jerseys and SL Bib Shorts.