The Vitus Energie Evo – Cross is back

Whilst the Energie name has been associated with Vitus’ cyclocross race platform for some time, this new version has had a radical revamp to focus on ‘pro level race performance’.

During this most strange of times one thing can be assured, cyclocross racing will take place throughout the country (albeit in a slightly altered format) and as such the demand for a dedicated ‘crosser is still high. Vitus’ Energie Evo seeks to fulfil that demand with a frame worthy of World Cup level racing, let alone cranking it around the nearest muddy playing field for an hour plus five laps.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

The best cyclocross bikes for racing

The new frame is almost unrecognisable when compared to the existing Energie. Gone are the incredibly slender wishbone rear stays and more traditional tube shapes, in its place is a far more purposeful and chunky looking frame full to the brim with up to date features.

The new Energie Evo frame has been paired back to now weigh in at a claimed 880 grams for a medium frame and according to Vitus now sits as one of the lightest cyclocross specific frames on the market. But despite this loss of weight the new frame has zero compromise to its strength and has been approved by the UCI to be raced at the highest level of the sport.

Gravel versus cyclocross: what’s the difference?

A key feature of the new frame is a focus on increasing the tyre/mud clearance within the frame and fork. In itself it is a crucial aspect of a good frame, after all the wider the spacing, the less mud can build up and potentially compromise race performance. It is almost doubly important this year as many UK races are potentially doing away with pit areas in races, forcing racers to only use one bike.

Geometry has been tweaked over the existing version to build in a longer reach within the frame allowing riders to spec a shorter stem, improving handling confidence even on more technical and tighter courses and trails.

The best shoes for cyclocross

All four models of the new Energie Evo are dedicated for 1x drivetrains however Vitus has included a removable front derailleur mount for those that still want to run a 2x setup. This mount can also be used to fit a discrete chain guard to help prevent chain loss whilst using a 1x system in adverse conditions.

Two additional features that you might not expect to see on a race specific frame are twin bottle cage mounts and mounting points and a removable bridge to enable the running of mudguards. Something that implies the Energie Evo could potentially double up as a winter machine with a couple of tweaks.

The Vitus Energie Evo 2021 range

Energie Evo CRS eTap, £3,499

Vitus Energie Evo carbon frame and fork

SRAM Force eTap AXS 12 speed groupset

Prime Black Edition 38 carbon wheels

Vee Tyres XCX 700x33c tyres

Prime Primavera X-Light carbon handlebar

Prime Doyenne aluminium stem

Prime Primavera carbon seatpost

7.7kg (claimed medium)

Energie Evo CRS, £2,499

Vitus Energie Evo carbon frame and fork

SRAM Force 11 speed groupset

Prime Baroudeur alloy wheels

Vee Tyres XCX 700x33c tyres

Prime Doyenne aluminium handlebar

Prime Doyenne aluminium stem

Prime alloy seatpost

8.1kg (claimed medium)

Energie Evo CR, £1,999

Vitus Energie Evo carbon frame and fork

SRAM Rival 11 speed groupset

Alex/Novatec alloy wheels

Vee Tyres XCX 700x33c tyres

Prime CX aluminium handlebar

Prime CX aluminium stem

Prime alloy seatpost

8.4kg (claimed medium)

Energie Evo C, £1,799

Vitus Energie Evo carbon frame and fork

SRAM Apex 11 speed groupset

Alex/Novatec alloy wheels

Vee Tyres XCX 700x33c tyres

Prime CX aluminium handlebar

Prime CX aluminium stem

Prime alloy seatpost

8.7kg (claimed medium)

All models will be available to order via Vitus’ retail partners Chain Reaction Cycles and Wiggle at the end of September/start of October.