Exposure’s 2021 lights are here with boosted brightness and feature updates

Exposure has updated its complete road and urban specific light range, increasing output and updating a range of practical features.

We might not like to admit it but the time of year when the nights are slowly creeping up on us seems to be upon us. That means it’s time to dust off your trusty lights or invest in a new set in order to keep you riding after sunset. Exposure has long been one of, if not THE go-to cycle light brand for a considerable amount of time. Building an enviable reputation for exquisitely CNC machining and constant technical innovation, the Sussex based company manufactures and assembles all of its lights in-house making it one of the true UK brands.

For 2021 its impressively broad range sees some updates across the board. Lumen count has increased for all as well as some work to the machined cooling fins present on each front light. Those of you with a keen eye might notice the laser etched name on the many of the lights has changed, and those with a really keen eye might recognise it as the topography of Exposure’s home on the South Downs.

Exposure road lights 2021 highlights

Both the Strada SB and RS feature a Road Specific Beam; a beam pattern that combines spot and wide lenses, which is tailored for tarmac. This beam pattern is symmetrical so that they can be mounted either way up without affecting it, so you can suit your style.

Strada MK10 SB £300

1500 lumen output. Remains the same

Runtime 2-36hrs

Dual lens

230g

Strada MK10 RS £255

1200 lumen output. Remains the same

Runtime 2-36hrs

Dual lens

183g

Sirius MK9 DayBright £100

850 lumen ouput. Up from 750 lumen.

Runtime 1.5-36hrs

Single lens

84g

Can be mounted on helmet (optional extra)

Trace MK2 DayBright £45

125 lumen output – up from 110 lumens

Runtime 3-24hrs

Single lens

35g

USB rechargeable

Also available in rear 75 lumen version

Blaze MK3 ReAKT + peloton £110

80 lumen output

Runtime 6-48hrs

77g

ReAKT increases light intensity/brightness during braking

USB rechargeable

Exposure urban lights 2021

Doubled in output for 2021 the Lightweight Link MK2 or High-powered Link Plus MK2 are the perfect commuter lights. Front and Rear LEDs combined into a single unit, for 360 degree visibility, and USB charging for convenience to recharge, no matter where you are.

Link Plus DayBright MK2 £85

300 lumen front facing/50 lumen rear facing output. Up from 150 lumen front/45 lumen rear.

Runtime 3-32hrs

77g

Helmet mount

Link DayBright MK2 £70

200 lumen front facing/40 lumen rear facing output. Up from 100 lumen front/35 lumen rear

Runtime 1.5-16hrs

45g

Helmet mount

The first deliveries of the new lights are now with Exposure stockists or you can buy direct through Exposure’s website. Full details of new and existing lights can also be found on the site.