Tour de France bikes: Who’s riding what in 2020?

The embattled 2020 Tour de France kicks off tomorrow (Saturday August 29) and features the best riders in the world and the best bikes that money can buy.
While there’s minimal change in terms of sponsor swaps (those shady room dealings tend to take place before the season begins) there have been new bike launches over the summer.
Expect to see more “do-it-all” bikes, with this summer’s launches focusing on the blending of aerodynamics and lightweight.
With that in mind, here’s the complete, updated list of the 2020 Tour de France bikes.
Tour de France bikes
AG2r La Mondiale
Manufacturer: Eddy Merckx
Standard model: Stockeu69
Aero model: EM25
Endurance model: N/A
Time trial model: TBC
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: Mavic
Finishing Kit: Deda, Fizik, Vredestein tyres, Rotor, Mavic, KMC
Arkéa-Samsic
Bikes: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX, Canyon Aeroad CF SLX
Time trial model: Canyon Speedmax
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: Shimano
Finishing kit: Canyon, Selle Italia, Elite, Continental
Astana
Manufacturer: Wilier
Standard model: Wilier 0 SLR
Aero model: Wilier Cento1air
Endurance model: Cento10NDR
Time trial model: Wilier Turbine
Groupset: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
Wheels: Corima
Finishing Kit: Garmin, Tacx, CermaicSpeed, Prologo, Look, Corima
Bahrain-McLaren
Bikes: Scultura Disc, Merida Reacto
Time trial model: Warp TT
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: Vision
Finishing Kit: Shimano, Continental, Prologo,, Vision, Elite
B&B Hotels -Vital Concept p/b KTM
Bikes: KTM Revelator Alto Sonic, KTM Revelator Lisse Sonic
Time trial model: N/A
Groupset Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: DT Swiss
Finishing kit: FSA, Prologo, Elite, FSA, Michelin
Bora-Hansgrohe
Bikes: S-Works Tarmac SL7, (potentially the S-Works Venge despite being discontinued).
Time trial model: S-Works Shiv
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: Roval
Finishing Kit: Shimano, Specialized, Roval, Wahoo
CCC Team
Bikes: Giant TCR Advanced SL 0, Giant Propel Advanced SL
Time trial model: Trinity Advanced Pro
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: Cadex
Finishing Kit: Giant, Shimano, Cadex
Cofidis, Solutions Credits
Bikes: De Rosa Merak and De Rosa SK Pininfarina
Time trial model: TT-03
Groupset: Campagnolo Super-Record EPS (12 speed)
Wheels: Fulcrum
Finishing Kit: Michelin, Fulcrum, Selle Italia, Elite, Look, SRM, FSA, Vision
EF Education First
Bikes: Cannondale SuperSix EVO and Cannondale SystemSix
Time trial model: Cannondale Slice
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 (with FSA chainset)
Wheels: Vision
Finishing Kit: FSA, Garmin, Tacx, Prologo, Power2Max, Vision, Vittoria, Speedplay
NTT Pro Cycling
Bikes: BMC Teammachine SLR01 and BMC Timemachine
Time trial model: BMC Timemachine 01
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: Enve
Finishing Kit: Rotor, CeramicSpeed, Tacx, KMC, Garmin, Vittoria, ENVE, Selle Italia
Groupama-FDJ
Bikes: Lapierre Xelius SL and Lapierre Aircode SL
Time trial model: Lapierre Aerostorm
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: Shimano
Finishing Kit: Shimano, Elite, Garmin, Continental, Prologo, Pro
Israel Start-up Nation
Bikes: Factor 02 V.A.M and Factor One
Time trial model: Factor Slick
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: Black Inc
Finishing Kit: CeramicSpeed, Black Inc
Lotto-Soudal
Bikes: Ridley Helium SLX and Ridley Noah Fast
Time trial model: Ridley Dean Fast
Groupset: Campagnolo Super-Record EPS (12 speed)
Wheels: Campagnolo
Finishing Kit: Look, SRM Selle Italia, Deda, Lezyne, Vittoria, C-Bear, Lizard Skins
Jumbo-Visma
Bikes: Bianchi Specialissima and Bianchi Oltre XR4
Time trial model: Bianchi Aquila CV
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: Shimano
Finishing Kit: FSA, Fizik, Tacx, Shimano, Vittoria
Movistar
Bikes: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX and Canyon Aeroad CF SLX
Time trial model: Canyon Speedmax CF SLX
Groupset: SRAM Red eTap AXS (12 speed)
Wheels: Zipp
Finishing Kit: Fizik, Quarq, Elite, Continental, Lizard Skins, Look, Garmin
Deceuninck-Quick-Step
Standard model: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, potentially S-Works Venge despite being discontinued
Time trial model: Specialized S-Works Shiv
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: Roval
Finishing Kit: FSA, Specialized, Tacx, PRO, Roval, CeramicSpeed, Wahoo, K-Edge, PRO
Mitchelton-Scott
Bieks: Scott Addict RC Pro and Scott Foil RC
Time trial model: Scott Plasma
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: Shimano
Finishing Kit: Syncros, Pro, Shimano, Pirelli, Tacx, Garmin, K-Edge
Ineos Grenadiers
Bikes: Pinarello Dogma F12
Time trial model: Pinarello Bolide
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: Shimano
Finishing Kit: Shimano, Most, Garmin, Wahoo, Elite, Continental, Fizik
Team Sunweb
Bikes: Cervélo R5 and Cervélo S5
Time trial model: Cervélo P5
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: Shimano
Finishing Kit: Elite, Shimano, Continental, Sigma, Pro
Total Direct Energie
Bikes: Wilier Zero SLR and Wilier Cento10
Timetrial model: Wilier Turbine
Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Wheels: Ursus
Finishing kit: Wilier, Prologo, Tacx, Hutchinson
Trek-Segafredo
Bikes: Trek Emonda SLR and Trek Madone SLR
Time trial model: Trek Speed Concept
Groupset: SRAM Red eTap (12 speed)
Wheels: Bontrager
Finishing Kit: Bontrager, Quarq, SwissStop, Pirelli, Swisstop, Saris, Garmin
UAE Team Emirates
Bikes: Colnago C64 and Colnago Concept
Time trial: Colnago M.Zero
Groupset: Campagnolo Super-Record EPS
Wheels: Campagnolo
Finishing Kit: Prologo, Campagnolo, Look, Vittoria, Deda, Elite, Look, Stages