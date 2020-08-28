Tour de France bikes: Who’s riding what in 2020?

The embattled 2020 Tour de France kicks off tomorrow (Saturday August 29) and features the best riders in the world and the best bikes that money can buy.

While there’s minimal change in terms of sponsor swaps (those shady room dealings tend to take place before the season begins) there have been new bike launches over the summer.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Expect to see more “do-it-all” bikes, with this summer’s launches focusing on the blending of aerodynamics and lightweight.

With that in mind, here’s the complete, updated list of the 2020 Tour de France bikes.

Tour de France bikes

AG2r La Mondiale

Manufacturer: Eddy Merckx

Standard model: Stockeu69

Aero model: EM25

Endurance model: N/A

Time trial model: TBC

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Mavic

Finishing Kit: Deda, Fizik, Vredestein tyres, Rotor, Mavic, KMC

Arkéa-Samsic

Bikes: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX, Canyon Aeroad CF SLX

Time trial model: Canyon Speedmax

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Shimano

Finishing kit: Canyon, Selle Italia, Elite, Continental

Astana

Manufacturer: Wilier

Standard model: Wilier 0 SLR

Aero model: Wilier Cento1air

Endurance model: Cento10NDR

Time trial model: Wilier Turbine

Groupset: Shimano Dura Ace Di2

Wheels: Corima

Finishing Kit: Garmin, Tacx, CermaicSpeed, Prologo, Look, Corima

Bahrain-McLaren

Bikes: Scultura Disc, Merida Reacto

Time trial model: Warp TT

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Vision

Finishing Kit: Shimano, Continental, Prologo,, Vision, Elite

B&B Hotels -Vital Concept p/b KTM

Bikes: KTM Revelator Alto Sonic, KTM Revelator Lisse Sonic

Time trial model: N/A

Groupset Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: DT Swiss

Finishing kit: FSA, Prologo, Elite, FSA, Michelin

Bora-Hansgrohe

Bikes: S-Works Tarmac SL7, (potentially the S-Works Venge despite being discontinued).

Time trial model: S-Works Shiv

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Roval

Finishing Kit: Shimano, Specialized, Roval, Wahoo

CCC Team

Bikes: Giant TCR Advanced SL 0, Giant Propel Advanced SL

Time trial model: Trinity Advanced Pro

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Cadex

Finishing Kit: Giant, Shimano, Cadex

Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Bikes: De Rosa Merak and De Rosa SK Pininfarina

Time trial model: TT-03

Groupset: Campagnolo Super-Record EPS (12 speed)

Wheels: Fulcrum

Finishing Kit: Michelin, Fulcrum, Selle Italia, Elite, Look, SRM, FSA, Vision

EF Education First

Bikes: Cannondale SuperSix EVO and Cannondale SystemSix

Time trial model: Cannondale Slice

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 (with FSA chainset)

Wheels: Vision

Finishing Kit: FSA, Garmin, Tacx, Prologo, Power2Max, Vision, Vittoria, Speedplay

NTT Pro Cycling

Bikes: BMC Teammachine SLR01 and BMC Timemachine

Time trial model: BMC Timemachine 01

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Enve

Finishing Kit: Rotor, CeramicSpeed, Tacx, KMC, Garmin, Vittoria, ENVE, Selle Italia

Groupama-FDJ

Bikes: Lapierre Xelius SL and Lapierre Aircode SL

Time trial model: Lapierre Aerostorm

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Shimano

Finishing Kit: Shimano, Elite, Garmin, Continental, Prologo, Pro

Israel Start-up Nation

Bikes: Factor 02 V.A.M and Factor One

Time trial model: Factor Slick

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Black Inc

Finishing Kit: CeramicSpeed, Black Inc

Lotto-Soudal

Bikes: Ridley Helium SLX and Ridley Noah Fast

Time trial model: Ridley Dean Fast

Groupset: Campagnolo Super-Record EPS (12 speed)

Wheels: Campagnolo

Finishing Kit: Look, SRM Selle Italia, Deda, Lezyne, Vittoria, C-Bear, Lizard Skins

Jumbo-Visma

Bikes: Bianchi Specialissima and Bianchi Oltre XR4

Time trial model: Bianchi Aquila CV

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Shimano

Finishing Kit: FSA, Fizik, Tacx, Shimano, Vittoria

Movistar

Bikes: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX and Canyon Aeroad CF SLX

Time trial model: Canyon Speedmax CF SLX

Groupset: SRAM Red eTap AXS (12 speed)

Wheels: Zipp

Finishing Kit: Fizik, Quarq, Elite, Continental, Lizard Skins, Look, Garmin

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

Standard model: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, potentially S-Works Venge despite being discontinued

Time trial model: Specialized S-Works Shiv

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Roval

Finishing Kit: FSA, Specialized, Tacx, PRO, Roval, CeramicSpeed, Wahoo, K-Edge, PRO

Mitchelton-Scott

Bieks: Scott Addict RC Pro and Scott Foil RC

Time trial model: Scott Plasma

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Shimano

Finishing Kit: Syncros, Pro, Shimano, Pirelli, Tacx, Garmin, K-Edge

Ineos Grenadiers

Bikes: Pinarello Dogma F12

Time trial model: Pinarello Bolide

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Shimano

Finishing Kit: Shimano, Most, Garmin, Wahoo, Elite, Continental, Fizik

Team Sunweb

Bikes: Cervélo R5 and Cervélo S5

Time trial model: Cervélo P5

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Shimano

Finishing Kit: Elite, Shimano, Continental, Sigma, Pro

Total Direct Energie

Bikes: Wilier Zero SLR and Wilier Cento10

Timetrial model: Wilier Turbine

Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels: Ursus

Finishing kit: Wilier, Prologo, Tacx, Hutchinson

Trek-Segafredo

Bikes: Trek Emonda SLR and Trek Madone SLR

Time trial model: Trek Speed Concept

Groupset: SRAM Red eTap (12 speed)

Wheels: Bontrager

Finishing Kit: Bontrager, Quarq, SwissStop, Pirelli, Swisstop, Saris, Garmin

UAE Team Emirates

Bikes: Colnago C64 and Colnago Concept

Time trial: Colnago M.Zero

Groupset: Campagnolo Super-Record EPS

Wheels: Campagnolo

Finishing Kit: Prologo, Campagnolo, Look, Vittoria, Deda, Elite, Look, Stages