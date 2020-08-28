KOO launches Spectro and Demos glasses ahead of the Tour de France

KOO has launched two new sets of eye wear ahead of the 2020 Tour de France.

The Spectro and Demos models both feature big framed, a single-lens design and both new models will be worn by both the male and female Trek-Segafredo team riders. KOO continues its long term partnership, with both sets of lenses being made by Zeiss.

KOO Spectro

The Spectro carries an angular frame design that KOO says offers excellent peripheral vision and protection from bugs and debris. Four large vents should, according to KOO, ensure de-fogging.

The Spectro is available in five frame and lens colour combinations that provide range Visible Light Transmission of between 11% and 23% to accommodate various light conditions. Variable Light Transmission is particularly important when it comes to high mountain riding when it can be bright and UV levels intense.

An additional pink lens is available to purchase separately that is designed for low light conditions that offers a higher VLT rate of 58%.

The Spectro is available in one size with Asian fit nose pads. The glasses weigh a claimed 37g, are 144mm wide and 125mm long.

KOO Demos

The Demos looks to take on the more rounded designed that’s popular amongst today’s bigger size glasses. Much the same as the Spectro, the Demos uses a single one-piece lens which features four different vents and an adjust to fit nose piece.

The glasses are available in four different colours, including white, black, blue and glass and feature seven frame and lens combinations, offering a light transmission rate ranging from 11% through to 58% (again, another low light option).

The Demos weigh in at 36g, are 145mm wide and 130mm long and will cost £169 or $179. The lowlight lens is available separately for £34.99.