Tech of the week: new Colnago C64, Sagan’s magnetic sunnies and Dr Oetker baking spray

This week, we’ve also had every bike in the WorldTour, new shoes and helmets and some rather nice custom paintwork

New Colnago bikes and Met helmets for UAE-Team Emirates

This week, we’ve had the launch of the brand new Colnago C64, as ridden by UAE-Team Emirates. Hand built in Italy, it comes with tubes that Colnago says are larger, lighter and more durable than those of the C60.

And Met has its new Trenta helmet in a new colour scheme for the UAE-Team Emirates team, as well as a European Champion’s version of the Manta and Trenta for Alexander Kristoff.

We’ve had a video look at the bikes the pros in the WorldTour will be riding in 2018. And we’ve also had a closer look at the custom paintwork on John Degenkolb’s Trek Madone, with a new colour scheme building on last year’s café racer theme.

But Alex Dowsett wasn’t so lucky with his new Katusha liveried Canyon Speedmax time trial bike, which was stolen while he was racing at the Dubai Tour this week. We reported too on how one Dutch bike brand uncovered a professional bike smuggling operation in Morocco when it tracked down one of its stolen bikes.

Peter Sagan wears Speedcraft sunnies from US brand 100%. These have now sprouted extended nose pieces with magnets. 100% says that these help to widen Sagan’s nasal passages for improved airflow.

Another recipe for success was used by Wout van Aert to win his third cyclocross world championship. We reported that his frame was sprayed with Dr Oetker anti-stick baking spray to help fend off the mud.

New shoes and new bike colours

February’s tech of the month video is a shoe special, with three pairs on show, as well as our opinion of the 3T Strada single ring road bike, as used by Aqua Blue Sport.

The last week has also seen the launch of Specialized’s new S-Works 7 shoes as well as the brand’s Evade 2 aero helmet.

And we’ve had a look at the paintwork on the £6000 Ribble Aero 883, as ridden by Ribble’s new 2018 pro team.

At the more affordable end of the bike market, we’ve run through Decathlon’s range of B’Twin bikes, although they too go up to specs with Zipp wheels and Dure-Ace groupsets which wouldn’t look out of place in the peloton. We’ve also updated our buyer’s guide to hybrid bikes.

And as usual, we’ve had our range of deals and bargains from across the internet to tempt you.