2022 WorldTour pro bikes guide

The anticipation of a new WorldTour season is heightened further by the speculation, then confirmation of team bike sponsorships for the campaign ahead. In some years the changes are pronounced. In others less so. In 2022 it’s certainly the latter; a case of ‘as you were’ for many teams.

While the number of professional teams has shifted - there are now 18 men’s teams, down from 19, and 14 women’s teams, up from nine - the road bikes and equipment they’re riding will look largely familiar. In fact, in the men’s ranks when it comes to bike and groupset brands we have just one change apiece.

So what are the headlines after such a fallow off-season? Giant is back in the big leagues after a brief hiatus, while Bianchi is out. Specialized is sponsoring four teams as well as joining Peter Sagan at TotalEnergies at the ProTour level.

Shimano continues to rule the groupset roost at WorldTour level. Of the 32 teams racing in 2022 it sponsors 19 of them. SRAM is next in line, with eight teams riding its top tier Red eTap AXS. Meanwhile Campagnolo’s exposure is limited to just five teams.

Every team will start the season on disc brakes, which certainly lowers the odds of a clean sweep of the Grand Tours. However, reigning Tour de France champ Tadej Pogačar will still have the option of switching to a rim-brake model when the mood suits him. Pencilled in to ride the Vuelta alongside the defence of his yellow jersey, you might be advised to place any such bet with caution.

Ag2r-Citroën

(Image credit: AG2r-Citroen/BMC)

Bikes: BMC

Groupsets: Campagnolo

Wheels: Campagnolo

The 2021 season saw wholesale change for the French squad as they added a title sponsor in the form of Citroën while also switching bike and groupset sponsors, among others. So it’s no surprise then that, on the tech front at least, the past off-season was a quiet one.

They start 2022, once again, on BMC bikes, switching between the Teammachine SLR01 and the Timemachine Road for road stages and one-day races. Both will come equipped with Campagnolo Super Record EPS and Campagnolo Bora wheels, shod with Pirelli rubber.

Other sponsors include Fizik and Wahoo. And before you ask, the best coloured shorts in the peloton are back for their 14th year.

Astana Qazaqstan

(Image credit: Astana Qazaqstan)

Bikes: Wilier

Groupsets: Shimano

Wheels: Corima

While the Astana team name has altered, and the likes of Vincenzo Nibali and Miguel ‘Superman’ Ángel López have returned, on the bike and equipment front there has been no such change. That means Wilier bikes, Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, Corima wheels and Vittoria tyres are all back for '22.

With regards to options, look for the riders to choose either the Wilier O SLR or the Filante SLR for road stages and the Classics, while using the Turbine against the clock.

Bahrain Victorious

(Image credit: Bahrain Victorious)

Bikes: Merida

Groupsets: Shimano

Wheels: Vision

The name change proved apt in 2021, with the team winning stages in all three Grand Tours as well as finishing the year on a high with Sonny Colbrelli triumphing at a very muddy and generally unforgettable Paris-Roubaix on his Merida Reacto Team-E bike.

They’ll be hoping for more of the same in 2022, and will be doing so on the same equipment, including Merida bikes. Riders will switch between its Reacto Team-E and Scultura bikes on the road, both kitted out with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Vision wheels, Continental tyres and FSA cockpits.

Bora-Hansgrohe

(Image credit: Markus Bauer/Lukgood Studio)

Bikes: Specialized

Groupsets: Shimano

Wheels: Roval

The German team made plenty of noise on the transfer front during the off-season. But while they’ll line up in 2022 with lots of new faces, including Sam Bennett and Sergio Higuita, they’ll be doing so on largely unchanged equipment. Specialized is back, with its Tarmac SL7 being the weapon of choice for most riders. So too are Roval wheels, Shimano groupsets, PRO finishing kit and Wahoo computers.

Canyon-SRAM Pro Cycling

(Image credit: Tino Pohlmann)

Bikes: Canyon

Groupsets: SRAM

Wheels: Zipp

There are no prizes for guessing this team’s set-up heading into the 2022 season. Once again they’ll be switching between the Canyon Aeroroad, the Ultimate and the Speedmax depending on the stage, race and discipline. The bikes will be equipped with SRAM’s eTap AXS, Zipp wheels and Schwalbe tyres.

Cofidis

Bikes: De Rosa

Groupsets: Campagnolo

Wheels: Corima

Founded in 1997, Cofidis is one of pro cycling’s elder statesmen. The French outfit will again rely on two heavyweight Italian brands to see them through the 2022 season, with De Rosa bikes and Campagnolo groupsets in play. The riders will spend much of the year aboard a Merak road bike equipped with a Super Record EPS gruppo, which is as stylish a pairing as you’ll see in the peloton. Judging on photos taken at training camp however, they seem to have parted ways with Fulcrum and are now riding Corima wheels.

EF Education-EasyPost

Bikes: Cannondale

Groupsets: Shimano

Wheels: Vision

Despite a name change of sorts, EF will remain among the most recognisable teams in the peloton in ‘22.

As in the past few seasons its relationship with Rapha has led to another bold kit design, with elements of the design trickling down to the paint scheme on the Cannondale bikes. The team will also hope to continue to garner attention through its results - last season saw 16 wins including Magnus Cort's impressive hat trick of stage victories at La Vuelta.

Once again the riders will be able to choose between the SuperSix EVO and the SystemSix aero bike for road stages and races.

Elsewhere equipment choices also remain in place from last year. This means Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Vision wheels, Vittoria tyres and FSA finishing kit.

EF Education-Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Bikes: Cannondale

Groupsets: Shimano

Wheels: Vision

Moving up to WorldTour level for 2022, the women's team choice of equipment mirrors that of their male counterparts: Cannondale bikes, Shimano gruppos and Vision wheels.

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine-Futuroscope

(Image credit: FDJ / Thomas Maheux)

Bikes: Lapierre

Groupsets: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Formed in 2008 and under its current sponsorship guise since 2017, the French team will head in 2022 with its equipment unchanged. Like the men's FDJ set-up, this means Lapierre bikes and Shimano groupset and wheels.

Groupama-FDJ

(Image credit: Groupama-FDJ)

Bikes: Lapierre

Groupsets: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

When it comes to bikes and equipment, the French team subscribes to the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix’ school of thought. This season will again see them aboard Lapierre bikes, this time with the option to ride the new look Xelius SL3.

Shimano remains in the form of the Dura-Ace groupset and wheels, as do the Continental tyres and PRO finishing kit.

We’re also hoping for another Groupama-FDJ staple in 2022: team manager Marc Madiot’s impassioned displays of support for his riders, usually delivered while hanging out the window of the support car.

Human Powered Health

Bikes: Felt

Groupsets: SRAM

Wheels: Vision

Previously known as Rally Cycling, the US-based team move up to the women's WorldTour for the first time. They remain largely unchanged at the equipment level however, with Felt bikes, SRAM groupsets, FSA kit and Vision wheels all still in play. Other key tech sponsors include Wahoo for GPS computers and Rudy Project for helmets and sunglasses.

Ineos Grenadiers

(Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Bikes: Pinarello

Groupsets: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Ineos made a few off-season noises but none on the equipment front. So while the team will now be wearing Bioracer kit and Dave Brailsford has moved to a comfy seat on the top floor of the building, the bikes remain for 2022.

Of course, a significant update had already been made during the 2021 campaign, thanks to the release of the new Pinarello Dogma F. This meant a switch to disc brakes for a team that had been previously flying the flag for the ‘save the rim brake movement’ in some style, most notably with Tao Geoghegan Hart and Egan Bernal winning back-to-back Giro titles in ‘20 and ‘21 on the back of Bernal’s TdF breakthrough the previous year. However, Bernal and Richard Carapaz, among others, rode a rim brake version of the Dogma F in the later stages on the '21 season.

The Pinarellos will continue to come equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Shimano wheels, Continental rubber and MOST finishing kit.

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

(Image credit: Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert )

Bikes: Cube

Groupsets: Shimano

Wheels: Newmen

The Belgian team made quite the splash in its WorldTour debut season of 2021, animating many races and picking off two Grand Tour stages wins in the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a Espana (who can forget Taco van der Hoorn holding off a marauding peloton to capture Stage 3 in the Giro?). This year sees several new additions to the band as they attempt their difficult second album. However, the equipment is unchanged.

That means Cube bikes and wheels from its sister company, Newmen, as well as Shimano groupsets, Conti tyres, Prologo saddles and Look pedals. Regarding those Cube bikes, expect to see the Litening C:68X used again as the team’s weapon of choice.

Israel Start-Up Nation

(Image credit: Israel Start-Up Nation)

Bikes: Factor

Groupsets: Shimano

Wheels: Black Inc

Another team who chose to alight the equipment merry-go-round for 2022, Israel Start-Up Nation are back on the stealthy looking Factor Ostro VAM bikes for the season ahead. These will be equipped with sister company Black Inc’s wheels and bars, as well as Shimano groupsets (albeit now with a Rotor chainset), Selle Italia saddles and Hammerhead GPS computers.

Jumbo-Visma

(Image credit: Jumbo Visma / Cervelo)

Bikes: Cervélo

Groupsets: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Like many teams, Jumbo-Visma will head into 2022 on much of the same equipment, after making significant changes in 2021. This means they’ll again be on Cervélo bikes equipped, as before, with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets. However, the women's and development teams will now be using Reserve wheels from Cervélo's sister brand while the men's team will be still on Shimano wheels on their R5 and S5 road bike with Reserve wheels on their P5 TT bikes. Tyres will still be Vittoria tyres and saddles Fizik.

Already a juggernaut of a team thanks to the likes of three-time Vuelta champ Primož Roglič, and the incomparably versatile Wout van Aert, the Dutch outfit added more firepower to its men's line-up for 2022, most notably Tiesj Benoot, Rohan Dennis and Christophe Laporte.

The women’s team are stepping up to WorldTour level for the first time, but are doing so led by Marianne Vos, who like van Aert is something of a Swiss Army Knife when it comes to bike racing. In short, expect to see black and yellow Cervélo R5 and S5 bikes at the business end of many races once again.

Liv Racing Xstra

(Image credit: Liv Racing / Michiel Maas)

Bikes: Liv

Groupsets: SRAM

Wheels: Cadex

While the team has found an additional sponsor in the form of digital storage company Xstra, the equipment sees little change. Naturally they’ll be riding Liv bikes, choosing between the Langma and the EnvLiv models. They’ll also be using Cadex wheels and components and should be back with SRAM as groupset sponsor, too.

Lotto-Soudal

(Image credit: Ridley)

Bikes: Ridley

Groupsets: Shimano

Wheels: DT Swiss

The likable Belgian team are this year’s biggest equipment movers and shakers. While they’ll still be riding Ridley bikes, they’ve made changes to both groupset and wheels. Out go Campagnolo and its Bora wheels, and in come Shimano and DT Swiss; the latter having been absent from the WorldTour scene for a while. Vittoria returns as tyre providers. Riders will once again be choosing between the Ridley Helium and the Noah Fast depending on the stage or race.

Movistar

Bikes: Canyon

Groupsets: SRAM

Wheels: Zipp

(Image credit: Movistar)

The Spanish team has been a permanent fixture in the pro ranks since 1980, switching to its current sponsor in 2011. For 18 of these years its men's squad has featured Alejandro Valverde, who at the age of 42, will be hanging up his boots at the close of the 2022 season.

If El Bala manages to go out with a bang, he'll be doing it using familiar gear. This year sees no equipment change from the last. That translates to Canyon bikes, SRAM groupsets and Zipp wheels. Riders on both the men’s and women’s squads will predominantly use Canyon’s Aeroad CFR for road stages and the Speedmax CFR for TTs

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

(Image credit: Quickstep Alpha Vinyl)

Bikes: Specialized

Groupsets: Shimano

Wheels: Roval

No one loves a name change as much as Patrick Lefevere and his Quick-Step team. No sooner have you figured out that Etixx are the makers of nutrition products, then you’re scrabbling around Google to learn that Deceuninck do indeed make PVC doors and windows. This year the Belgian team have simplified affairs, advertising only Alpha Vinyl flooring made by its primary sponsor.

They’ve kept it simple on the equipment front too, with the only change being a switch from Wahoo to Garmin GPS computers. Specialized, Roval and Shimano are all back. With regards to the bikes, this means Tarmac SL7s for the road and the Shiv for TT. However, it will be interesting to see if any riders choose the ‘more compliant-less aero’ Aethos for certain stages, as Kasper Asgreen did during last year’s Tour de France.

Roland-Cogeas-Edelweiss Squad

Bikes: Look

Groupsets: Campagnolo

Wheels: Corima

The Swiss/Russia-based squad move up to the WorldTour for the first time. Judging by the logos adorning the new 2022 kits (made by Q36.5), they’ll be back on Look bikes for the season ahead, specced with Campagnolo groupsets and Corima wheels.

Team BikeExchange-Jayco

(Image credit: Team Bike Exchange-Jayco/Giant)

Bikes: Giant/Liv

Groupsets: Shimano

Wheels: Cadex

Another name change for 2022, and in the case of Time BikeExchange-Jayco, a new bike too. Bianchi is out, which means the Italian marque is no longer represented at the WorldTour level. In its place comes Giant and, for the women’s team, Liv. Cadex wheels and tyres will replace Shimano hoops and Pirelli rubber, with the Japanese manufacturer remaining as groupset supplier.

Now in its 11th year, the Aussie team will be riding Giant’s TCR Advanced SL Disc and Propel Advanced Disc SL and Liv’s Langma Advanced Disc SL. Interestingly it also looks like they will be going tubeless for the season ahead.

(Image credit: team BikeExchange-Jayco/Giant)

Team DSM

(Image credit: Team DSM)

Bikes: Scott

Groupsets: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

The likes of Romain Bardet and Britain’s Pfeiffer Georgi will once again be aboard Scott bikes, most notably in the form of its Addict road bike. Similarly, there are no changes in components, with Shimano supplying both groupset and wheels, while its sister company PRO takes care of the finishing kit. Vittoria and Wahoo are also back for 2022 for tyres and computers respectively.

Team SD Worx

(Image credit: SD Worx / Getty)

Bikes: Specialized

Groupsets: SRAM

Wheels: Zipp

SD Worx will hope that its decision to stick rather than twist when it comes to equipment will deliver similar results to 2021. They won 33 times over the course of the year, including standout performances from Anna van der Breggen, whose multiple victories included one-day wins at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and La Flèche Wallonne Féminine, and Demi Vollering, who won the Women’s Tour in October. For 2022, Van der Breggen steps off the bike and into the team car in her new role as assistant team director.

This year they’ll again be riding Specialized’s rocket ship, the Tarmac SL7, equipped with SRAM Red eTap AXS, Zipp wheels and components, Time pedals and Tacx bottle cages.

Trek-Segafredo

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

Bikes: Trek

Groupsets: SRAM

Wheels: Bontrager

Trek-Segafredo returns for its seventh year of dual sponsorship, proving that bikes and coffee really do belong with together. They’ll be heading into the season with no equipment changes.

The riders will again be able to choose between the Trek Emonda, the Madone (which Jasper Stuyven piloted to success at last year's Milan-Sanremo) and the Domane depending on the stage or the race. The Trek bikes will be equipped with SRAM groupsets and Bontrager finishing kit and its Aeolus wheels. The latter will be shod with Pirelli tyres.

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

Bikes: Dare

Groupsets: Shimano

Wheels: DT Swiss

While the Uno-X men’s team was founded in 2010 and currently races at the ProTour level, the women’s team is new for 2022.

The Norwegian outfit, which includes three Brits in the shape of former Canyon-SRAM rider Hannah Barnes, Elinor Barker and Joscelin Lowden, heads straight to the WorldTour and will do so riding Dare bicycles, a direct-to-consumer brand. The bike is likely to be a VSRu aero bike, which will be equipped with Shimano groupsets and DT Swiss wheels.

UAE Team ADQ

(Image credit: UAE ADQ / Colnago)

Bikes: Colnago

Groupsets: Campagnolo

Wheels: Campagnolo

Having taken over the license from the ALÉ BTC Ljubljana team, UAE Team ADQ head into the 2022 season with a similar squad of riders but a few changes in equipment.

Cipollini bikes make way for Colnago, with the women, like the UAE men, set to ride the V3R disc. Like the men they’ll also be using Campagnolo groupsets and wheels, which in this case will be shod with Pirelli P Zero tyres.

UAE Team Emirates

(Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)

Bikes: Colnago

Groupsets: Campagnolo

Wheels: Campagnolo

Built around the otherworldly talents of Tadej Pogačar, the UAE team will look to repeat and expand upon its Grand Tour and Classics success of 2021. To do so they’ll be sticking with the same equipment. The Italian quadfecta of Colnago, Campagnolo, Deda and Vittoria remains.

It will be of particular interest to see if Pog continues to switch between rim and disc brakes as he did last season; he finished a dominant year by winning Il Lombardia on a V3RS with rim brakes, his preference on hilly and mountainous parcours.