Charlie Tanfield could aim for Bradley Wiggins’s UCI Hour Record

21-year-old track pursuit talent Charlie Tanfield says that he will go for the Hour Record 'at some point'

Charlie Tanfield has said that he will have a go at breaking the UCI Hour Record, which is currently held by Bradley Wiggins.

The 21-year-old has been setting the track world alight with recent performances in the individual pursuit and as part of Team KGF’s line-up for the team pursuit.

Tanfield claimed two gold medals at the final round of the UCI Track World Cup in Minsk last weekend, including setting one of the fastest-ever recorded individual pursuit times.

Talking to the BBC’s BeSpoke cycling podcast, Tanfield said: “At some point, I want to give the hour attempt a go. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I’m sure I’ll attempt it.

“I’d have to add on a few more watts and improve my posture on the bike.”

Wiggins set the current Hour Record of 54.526km in London during June 2015.

Tanfield is currently in action at the British track national championships, where he will be part of KGF’s team pursuit line-up in their attempt to defend their national title from 2017.

Although they are outside the traditional British Cycling development system, Tanfield and team-mate Dan Bigham have been training with the British team in Manchester.

Given their recent results and World Cup success, both riders are being looked at seriously by the British team and could be selected for the World Championships.

However, for now Tanfield and the rest of Team KGF – who share a house in Derby – are paying their own way.

“I get by on my student loan. Most of it comes out of our own back pocket, which is a small sacrifice to pay,” said Tanfield.

“We’re open-minded to do new things and it just shows that it has come off and we’ve achieved something pretty cool.”