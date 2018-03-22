Fractured pelvis confirmed for Adam Yates after Volta a Catalunya crash

Yates told to go through 10 days of complete rest

Mitchelton-Scott have confirmed that Adam Yates suffered a broken pelvis in a crash in the final kilometre of stage three of the Volta a Catalunya.

Yates crashed heavily in the finale of the third stage of the WorldTour race, being unable to complete the final few hundred metres as his team sent him off to hospital for tests.

Those scans revealed that Yates had suffered a fractured pelvis, although a subsequent consultation with an orthopaedic specialist in Girona on Thursday confirmed that the fracture was at least stable.

Having abandoned the Volta a Catalunya, Yates will now complete 10 days of complete rest, before having further tests to assess his recovery and decide it he is well enough to return to training.

“Adam has a fracture of his pelvis as a result of his crash but the fracture is stable and won’t require surgery,” Mitchelton-Scott team doctor Dr Robbart van Linschoten said.

“He will take 10 days of complete rest before we conduct another x-ray to confirm the healing process. At this point, pending results and pain levels, Adam can begin to ride again on the home trainer.”

The 25-yeard-old GC rider had been enjoying a strong start to the season prior to his crash in Catalunya, finishing in fourth place overall at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in February and fifth overall at Tirreno-Adriatico in March.

His main target for the 2018 season was scheduled to be the Tour de France, and Mitchelton-Scott will be hoping that his injury does not do too much to impair his preparation.

Thankfully for Mitchelton-Scott, twin brother Simon Yates had better luck on stage four of the Volta a Catalunya, finishing in seventh place to move up to fifth overall.