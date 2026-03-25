New season, same vulnerability: protester causes chaos at Ronde van Brugge

A climate protester caused disruption during the final 30 kilometres of Ronde van Brugge on Wednesday, contributing to a crash in the peloton and prompting renewed concerns about rider safety at road races.

The protester, wearing a shirt bearing a climate message, sat in the middle of the road directly in front of the oncoming peloton on a narrow cobbled sector. He moved out of the way at the very last moment, but by then the damage had already been done.

As race officials pulled over their motorbikes to confront the protester, the peloton was forced to rearrange and weave through the confusion at speed. Several riders reportedly hit the deck, including defending champion Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

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The race’s finale continued with a reduced bunch sprinting for the line, where Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen edged out Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) to hand Unibet Rose Rockets its first victory at the top WorldTour level.

Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad reported that the protester was arrested at the scene and is a known activist who has previously been involved in protests at the Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, among other non-sporting events.

The latest incident is another reminder of how vulnerable cycling remains to outside disruption. Because racing unfolds on hundreds of kilometres of public roads, the course is almost impossible to secure completely. That openness is part of cycling’s appeal, but it also leaves riders vulnerable in ways few other professional sports have to contend with.

In recent seasons, cycling has increasingly become a stage for public demonstrations, with activists targeting races precisely because of their visibility and accessibility. The issue came to a head again at the Vuelta a España last year, where repeated protests caused significant disruption over multiple stages. By the time the race reached Madrid, organisers had abandoned the traditional final-day circuit and celebrations altogether, underlining how seriously authorities were forced to take the threat of further disruption.

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While few in the peloton have challenged the right to peaceful protest, there has been growing frustration that live races are being used as the setting for actions that put riders, staff and spectators at risk.