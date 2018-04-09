Mark Stewart tops off successful Commonwealth Games track cycling campaign for Scotland

Host nation Australia ends Commonwealth Games track cycling events at the top of the medal table, with Scotland, England and Wales all tasting success

Mark Stewart topped off Scotland’s successful track cycling campaign at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, with gold in the men’s 40km points race.

Stewart’s gold can be added to Scotland’s three other gold medals taken in the Anna Meares Velodrome over four days of track racing.

Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham took two golds in the men’s B&VI 1000m time trial and B&VI Sprint, and Katie Archibald won the women’s individual pursuit.

Scotland also claimed four silver medals and two bronze medals to bring their overall tally to 10 medals, putting them second in the medal table to Australia, which finished with 10 gold, three silver and six bronze medals – a total of 19.

England were third in the overall track cycling medal table with nine medals, including three golds from Charlie Tanfield in the men’s individual pursuit; and double gold for Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott in the women’s B&VI 1000m time trial and B&VI sprint.

Tanfield’s individual pursuit effort during the qualification round was among the fastest ever recorded in history – clocking 4-11.455 to set a new Commonwealth Games record. He then went on to beat Scotland’s John Archibald to secure the gold medal.

Wales came away with four track cycling medals, including gold in the women’s 25km points race won by Elinor Barker ahead of Scotland’s Katie Archibald and Neah Evans.

Cycling events at the Commonwealth Games continue with the individual time trials on Tuesday, April 10, cross-country mountain biking on Thursday, April 12, and road races on Saturday, April 14.

Commonwealth Games 2018 final track cycling medal table