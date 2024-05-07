Live

Giro d'Italia stage 4 live: another day for the sprinters in Andora?

All the action from the fourth stage of the Italian Grand Tour

Tim Merlier

Good morning, 

162 km to go: Ganna has now dropped back into the bunch and is pulling on leg warmers at the Ineos team car.

A fair few riders have pulled on wet weather gear as the rain has started to fall. 

We had one non-starter in Aqui Terme this morning. Bram Welten of dsm–firmenich PostNL after being taken unwell overnight. 

175 km to go: It's now over a minute. Calmejane is another strong rider to have in that move. It's still unlikely a breakaway will go to the line but Ganna's presence will certainly change things. 

176 km to go: The leaders gap is currently hovering between 45 seconds and a minute at the moment. 

177 km to go:

We've got a breakaway of four riders as things stand. Interestingly, Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers is in the move which should give it plenty of momentum. 

We're underway and it looks like we've already got a small breakaway. 

Although looks like Tadej has reverted back to black shorts today! 

I noticed a lot of chatter on social media yesterday regarding Pogačar's shorts. They weren't quite the right colour to match his maglia rosa but it turns out this is why they were that particular shade of pink. 

Stage four 

Tadej Pogacar

