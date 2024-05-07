Giro d'Italia stage 4 live: another day for the sprinters in Andora?

Good morning,
Welcome to our coverage of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia.
Soudal Quick-Step's Tim Merlier won yesterday's stage and today looks like another opportunity for the sprinters. The riders face a largely flat 190 kilometres between Aqui Terme and Andora which should end in another bunch kick for the line.
Although as we saw yesterday, current race leader Tadej Pogačar doesn't always tend to stick to the script.
162 km to go: Ganna has now dropped back into the bunch and is pulling on leg warmers at the Ineos team car.
A fair few riders have pulled on wet weather gear as the rain has started to fall.
We had one non-starter in Aqui Terme this morning. Bram Welten of dsm–firmenich PostNL after being taken unwell overnight.
175 km to go: It's now over a minute. Calmejane is another strong rider to have in that move. It's still unlikely a breakaway will go to the line but Ganna's presence will certainly change things.
176 km to go: The leaders gap is currently hovering between 45 seconds and a minute at the moment.
177 km to go:
We've got a breakaway of four riders as things stand. Interestingly, Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers is in the move which should give it plenty of momentum.
Stefan De Bod (EF Education_EasyPost), Lillian Calmejane (Intermarché–Wanty) and Francisco Muñoz (Polti - Kometa) are the other guys in the move.
We're underway and it looks like we've already got a small breakaway.
Although looks like Tadej has reverted back to black shorts today!
The ciclamino nightmare is over pic.twitter.com/nPUHLNfUHQMay 7, 2024
I noticed a lot of chatter on social media yesterday regarding Pogačar's shorts. They weren't quite the right colour to match his maglia rosa but it turns out this is why they were that particular shade of pink.
Why was Pogačar wearing purple shorts rather than pink? Turns out he didn't have "ciclamino" shorts destined for points leader, instead they are "granata" to match the Grande Torino football team as this year's Giro commemorates the 1949 air disaster, via Gazzetta Dello Sport 🗞️May 7, 2024
Stage four
Apart from one big climb, the Colle del Mologno, stage four is relatively flat.
The slightly more undulating opening phase could see a small breakaway form, but the largely flat run in after the second intermediate sprint at Savona should see the peloton reel back in any escapees.
Tim Merlier is my pick again today. Let me know who you think will take the win on social media.
You can check out our in depth guide to the route to get a look at the week ahead at the Giro.
Here's how things look after the third stage.
Tadej Pogačar leads the race by 46 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas in second. Dani Martínez is one second further back in third. I would expect this to remain largely unchanged come 17:00 UK time this evening.
1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 11:03:02
2. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, +46s
3. Daniel Felipe Martínez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe, +47s
4. Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar, +56s
5. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike, +56s
6. Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan, +1:07
7. Juan Pedro López (Esp) Lidl-Trek, +1:11
8. Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step, +1:13
9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan, +1:26
10. Ben O’Connor (Aus) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +1:26
