Who are all the new national champions of 2018?

The season for a changing of the guard at National Champion level is upon us, and a host of new National jersey wearers have already been crowned.

The British National road race events take place in Stamfordham, Nothumberland on Thursday June 28 for the time trial and Sunday July 1 for the road race.

The latter uses a course last featured in 2011 when Bradley Wiggins and Lizzie Deignan won, both via late attacks.

In Belgium’s time trial, last year’s winner Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) was reduced to third, with Lotto-Soudal’s Victor Campenaerts taking the upper most spot whilst Ann-sophie Duyck (Cervelo-Bigla) retained her position as National Champion from 2017.

Back in January, Australia saw absolutely no change in its ITT ranks, with both Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) and Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott) retaining their titles. Garfoot, who last year managed a double, also claiming the road race title, was fifth this year with Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO -SVB) taking her spot whilst Alexander Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) took the men’s jersey from Miles Scotson (BMC Racing).

In Norway, Edvald Bosson Hagen (Team Dimension Data) cementing his place at the top by retaining his National time trial champion title for the tenth time, and eyes will be on him to see if he can take both as he did in both 2015 and 2016.

Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski was unable to defend his Polish time trial title, handing the jersey over to Bora-Hansgrohe’s Maciej Bodnar.

Many of the road races are still ahead of us, but we’ve already seen a number of double champions – Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) taking both road and time trial honours in South Africa and Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) doing the same in New Zealand.

This will be updated as the weeks progress.

Time trial champions (men/women)

Argentina: Emiliano Ibarra (Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan) / Estefania Pilz

Australia: Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) / Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott)

Austria:

Belarus:

Belgium: Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) / Ann-sophie Duyck (Cervelo-Bigla)

Canada: Svein Tuft (Mitchelton-Scott) / Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb)

Costa Rica:

Chile:

Colombia: Egan Arley Bernal (Team Sky)

Croatia:

Cyprus: Andreas Miltiadis / Antri Christoforou (Cogeas – Mettler Pro Cycling Team)

Czech Republic: Josef Černý (Elkov – Author Cycling Team) /Tereza Korvasova (Team Dukla Praha Women)

Denmark:

Eritrea:

Estonia:

Ethiopia:

Finland:

France:

Germany:

Great Britain:

Greece:

Guatemala:

Hong Kong:

Hungary:

Ireland:

Israel:

Italy:

Japan: Kazushige Kuboki (Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team) / Eri Yonamine (Wiggle High5)

Kazakhstan:

Latvia:

Lithuania:

Luxembourg:

Mauritius:

Moldova:

Morocco:

Namibia: Drikus Coetzee / Irene Steyn

Netherlands:

New Zealand: Hamish Bond / Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott)

Norway: Edvald Bosson Hagen (Team Dimension Data) / Line Marie Gulliksen (Hitec-Products)

Poland: Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Portugal: Domingos Gonçalves (Radio Popular Boavista) / Deniela Reis (Doltcini – Van Eyck Sport)

Puerto Rico: Elvis Reyes / Donelys Cariño

Russia:

Rwanda:

Serbia:

Singapore:

Slovakia: Marek Čanecký (Dukla Banska Bystrica) / Tatiana JasekovÁ

Slovenia: Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) /Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana)

South Africa: Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) / Liezel Jordaan

Spain: / Margarita Victoria Garcia (Movistar)

Sweden: Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama – FDJ) / Lisa Nordén

Switzerland:

USA: Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing Team) / Amber Neben

Ukraine: Andrei Grivko (Astana Pro Team) / Valeriya Kononenko

Uruguay: Robert Méndez

Venezuela:

Road race champions (men/women)

Argentina: Rubén Ramos / Maribel Aguirre

Australia: Alexander Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) / Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO -SVB)

Austria:

Belarus:

Belgium:

Costa Rica:

Chile:

Colombia: Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky)

Croatia:

Cyprus: Alexandros Matsangos / Antri Christoforou (Cogeas – Mettler Pro Cycling Team)

Czech Republic:

Denmark:

Eritrea:

Estonia:

Ethiopia:

Finland:

France:

Germany:

Great Britain:

Greece:

Guatemala:

Hong Kong:

Hungary:

Ireland:

Israel:

Italy:

Japan:

Kazakhstan:

Latvia:

Lithuania:

Luxembourg:

Mauritius:

Moldova:

Morocco:

Namibia: Martin Freyer / Vera Adrian

Netherlands:

New Zealand: Jason Christie / Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott)

Norway:

Poland:

Portugal:

Puerto Rico:

Russia:

Rwanda:

Serbia:

Singapore:

Slovakia:

Slovenia:

South Africa: Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) / Carla Oberholzer

Spain:

Sweden:

Switzerland:

USA:

Ukraine:

Venezuela: