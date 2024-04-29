'I can not describe my disappointment and frustration': Bora-Hansgrohe rider hits out at non-selection for Giro d’Italia

German champion Emanuel Buchmann says he was promised "co-leadership" of Bora team, but he has not been picked

Emanuel Buchmann
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Tom Thewlis
published

Emanuel Buchmann has spoken of his "disappointment" and "frustration" at not being selected by his team, Bora-Hansgrohe, for this year’s Giro d’Italia

The German national champion was left out of Bora’s squad for the Italian Grand Tour, which was announced on Monday, and took to Instagram to express his anger at being left out

Tom Thewlis

Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders. 

When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast. 

