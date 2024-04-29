'I can not describe my disappointment and frustration': Bora-Hansgrohe rider hits out at non-selection for Giro d’Italia

Emanuel Buchmann has spoken of his "disappointment" and "frustration" at not being selected by his team, Bora-Hansgrohe, for this year’s Giro d’Italia.

The German national champion was left out of Bora’s squad for the Italian Grand Tour, which was announced on Monday, and took to Instagram to express his anger at being left out.

"I can not describe my disappointment and frustration to not be nominated for the Giro d’Italia this year," Buchmann wrote. "All year was planned for the Giro and even Bora-Hansgrohe promised me the Co-leadership for the GC. The training went well, the shape is good."

Buchmann said he had hoped to finish preparation for the Giro at an altitude camp in Tenerife, until he was notified that he would not be riding.

"The last three weeks at the Teide I wanted to do the last preparation," he continued. "But 16 days before the start of the Giro I got the call that I won't be in the line up."

Bora-Hansgrohe will be led by Dani Martínez, who will target the general classification for the German team. Giovanni Aleotti, Patrick Gamper, Jonas Koch, Florian Lipowitz, Ryan Mullen, Max Schachmann, and Danny van Poppel make up the rest of the squad.

Cycling Weekly contacted Bora-Hansgrohe for comment in relation to Buchmann’s social media posts. A spokesperson for the team explained that Bora’s team had undergone a lot of adjustment in recent weeks after Lennard Kämna was struck by a car driver during training.

"Our strategy for the Giro d'Italia has changed radically in the last 4 weeks," the spokesperson said. "Up until then, it was clear that we would go to Turin with Dani and Lennard as co-leaders.

"Our support team was heavily focused on the mountains. After Lennard's serious accident we were forced to reorganise. We now have only 1 GC leader and several versatile riders as back-ups who are looking for opportunities on the hilly terrain themselves."

After being hit by the vehicle, Kämna spent several days in hospital in an intensive care unit.

Bora-Hansgrohe signed last year’s Giro winner, Primož Roglič, during the off-season from Visma-Lease a Bike. Roglič will lead their team at the Tour de France in July as they target overall victory.

