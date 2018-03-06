Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 live TV guide

Where to watch live coverage and catch highlights of the 2018 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico (March 7-13)

Tirreno-Adriatico begins on Wednesday March 7, with a host of Grand Tour stars taking to the start line, including Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Mikel Landa (Movistar), Chris Froome (Team Sky), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) and Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates).

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the race in 2017, but he will not return to defend his title in 2018.

Eurosport will be showing a combination of live coverage and highlight, with live coverage each day on Eurosport 1, and highlights in the evening on Eurosport 1 and 2.

The tricky thing for fans will be juggling watching Tirreno-Adriatico with watching Paris-Nice, with five days of each race overlapping.

>>> Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: Preview, latest news and reports

>>> Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 route

>>> Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 start list

Tirreno-Adriatico TV schedule

Stage one, Wednesday March 7

13.30-15.30, Live, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

22.00-23.00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage two, Thursday March 8

12.30-15.30, Live, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

22.00-23.00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage three, Friday March 9

12.30-15.30, Live, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

22.00-23.00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage four, Saturday March 10

12.30-15.30, Live, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

22.00-23.00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage five, Sunday March 11

12.30-15.30, Live, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.00, Highlights, Eurosport 1

22.00-23.00, Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage six, Monday March 12

12.30-15.30, Live, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.30, Highlights, Eurosport 1

22.00-23.30, Highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage seven, Tuesday March 13

12.30-15.15, Live, Eurosport 1

19.00-20.30, Highlights, Eurosport 1

22.00-23.30, Highlights, Eurosport 2

Website and Social Media

Official Twitter account: @TirrenAdriatico

Official website: www.tirrenoadriatico.it/en/

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 Stages

Stage one, Wednesday March 7, Lido Di Camaiore to Lido Di Camaiore, 21.5km TTT

Stage two, Thursday March 8, Camaiore to Follonica, 167km

Stage three, Friday March 9, Follonica to Trevi, 234km

Stage four, Saturday March 10, Foligno to Sarnano Sassotetto, 219km

Stage five, Sunday March 11, Castelraimondo to Filottrano, 178km

Stage six, Monday March 12, Numana to Fano, 153km

Stage seven, Tuesday March 13, San Benedetto Del Tronto to San Benedetto Del Tronto, 10km ITT