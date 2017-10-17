Riders and teams react to the 2018 Tour de France route announcement

Tony Gallopin, Nairo Quintana, and Mark Cavendish among those to offer their opinions on the 2018 route

The Tour de France 2018 route was revealed on Tuesday morning on Paris, with an innovative parcours including cobbles, gravel road, and even a 65km mountain stage – the shortest road stage for a generation. This year’s route offers something for everyone, with the usual smattering of sprint stages through the first and second weeks, as well as a cobbled stage to Roubaix that includes 15 sectors of pavé. >>> Comment: Is the 2018 Tour de France route finally one to get the better of Chris Froome and Sky? With that stage out of the way, the climbers will look forward to three stages in the Alps, including a summit finish to Alpe d’Huez, where the GC will be shaped before the final few days in the Pyrénées. The tough final week, including that 65km mountain stage on stage 18, should be spectacular, before the race is decided with a time trial on the penultimate day.

1. After months of speculation, race organisers ASO announced the 2018 route with lots of capital letters.

2. Nairo Quintana is putting his faith in God to bounce back after the disappointment of 2017.

A #TDF2018, quite complex, must apply what I’ve learned in the past. Health, a great team and faith in God to accomplish the goal.

3. There was one man at the launch who wasn’t happy

4. FDJ were looking forward to the mountains…

5. … while Quick-Step Floors were targetting a very different stage.

6. No surprise that Warren Barguil is looking forward to racing on home roads.

7. Someone should tell Brice that stage 16 goes into Spain.

A Tour de France 100% in France. Great.

8. Dimension Data’s Serge Pauwels is certainly looking forward to it

9. Tony Gallopin says he plans to lay off the chips after seeing the mountainous Tour route.

I just discovered the Le Tour route 2018! I’ll stop the fries until end of July… 😂😂😂 #regime

10. And former yellow jersey wearer and current journalist Cedric Vasseur giving a glimpse of the media attention at the route launch

We’ll look forward to more reaction to the announcement of the Giro d’Italia route when that’s revealed in late November.