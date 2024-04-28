Lidl-Trek narrowly win opening team time trial at La Vuelta Femenina after late crash
Gaia Realini takes an early lead over her rivals in the general classification
Starting in a similar fashion to the last two editions of La Vuelta Femenina, this year’s race began with an opening team time trial, with the riders rolling off the ramp to take on a 16km-long course around Valencia.
It was a tightly contested stage, with all of the top teams battling it out to give their leaders an early advantage in the general classification. However, it was Lidl-Trek that emerged victorious, as they averaged just under 50km/h to finish in a time of 19:20, with Gaia Realini leading the team across the line to take the first leader’s jersey of the race.
However, the American team could have gone quicker if it were not for a crash in the final corner, as Ellen van Dijk and Elynor Bäckstedt hit the deck, which held up some of their teammates on the approach to the finish. They managed to quickly regroup though and give one last push to the line to take the victory by just 0.02 seconds over Visma-Lease a Bike.
More to follow...
Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.
