World Championships: Elite men’s road race start list

Full list of riders taking part in the men's road race at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Norway

The 2017 UCI Road World Championships take place in Bergen Norway, over September 16-24.

Riders will fight for the coveted rainbow jersey of world champion in the road race and individual time trial disciplines.

The road races are suited to puncheurs, with riders covering 11 laps of a 19km course, featuring two climbs on each lap.

Defending champion Peter Sagan (Slovakia) will return to attempt to pick up a third successive World Championship victory, which would make him the first man in history to achieve such a feat.

