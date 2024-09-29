'I was pushing but I couldn't feel my legs' - GB's Oscar Onley on his breakout World Championships ride

The 21-year-old was the youngest man in the top-20 in Zürich and matched some of the big guns on his way to 16th

Oscar Onley at the 2024 World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

274km of racing. Over 4,300m of elevation. A rampaging Tadej Pogačar. It was not the easiest of introductions for Great Britain's Oscar Onley to the world of World Championships road races on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, however, held his nerve through his baptism of fire in Zürich. After sticking with what was left of the peloton as the bunch was severely whittled down, Onley was the last British rider standing, and was even part of a promising move with Latvia's Toms Skujiņš and Ireland's Ben Healy at a key point of the race.

News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

