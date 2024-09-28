Lotte Kopecky has 'perfect day' as she sprints to Worlds glory again

Belgian becomes seventh woman to defend the rainbow bands on tough day on the roads of Zürich

Lotte Kopecky on the podium of the 2024 World Championships
(Image credit: SWPix.com/Alex Whitehead)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

There are a lot of demands on the new world champion. Endless media duties, television from all over the world, the podium, another press conference, signing rainbow jerseys, getting stopped for autographs and selfies, and even someone accosting you to join a video call on their phone. It doesn't end.

Lotte Kopecky is used to this though, as the best female rider in the world, and as someone who has already won the World Championships. It doesn't seem to faze her, she knows the drill. After her powerful attack to win the title in Glasgow last year, this time around the Belgian kept her powder dry, followed the right moves, and then launched her victorious sprint at the right time to defend the bands.

