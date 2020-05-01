CW5000 May challenges

As we head in to May and another month of compromised riding our two challenges are once again designed so they can be done on an indoor trainer. In fact challenge number one is best done on an indoor trainer. This month we’re launching our Max Watts Challenge across the CW channels and so we’re bringing this in to the CW5000 as well. Remember, if you are riding out on the roads to follow all government guidelines on social distancing and hygiene and take extra care. Both challenges need to be completed to be in with a chance of winning the prize. This month five people will be selected to win a CW5000 pin badge.

Everyone who signs up to the April Challenge will go into the draw to win one of five exclusive #CW5000 pin badges, a prize that cannot be bought, only earned. When a winner is selected we will ask you for proof that you have completed both of the challenges. This can either be in the form of details from your Strava account, or a hand written/typed out record of your ride(s). We rely on your honesty!

1 Complete the Max Watts Challenge

While this definitely won’t help you hit 5,000 miles in 2020, it is a bit of fun, albeit a bit of uncomfortable fun. We want to know the maximum wattage you can hit on your bike. So saddle up, do a warm up (which should include some short, low resistance, high speed efforts) and then go for an all out sprint. Be sure to record it via your bicycle computer and power metre or your favoured training software. Then take a screen grab to prove what number you hit. Send us the screen grab along with your age and weight and we’ll add you to our league table so you can see how you compare to everyone else.

If you don’t want to be added to the max watts challenge league table just keep the info in case you’re name is selected at the end of the month. And if you don’t have any way of measuring your power, don’t worry, all you need to do is video yourself doing a maximum sprint effort. We’ll accept this as your entry. And don’t worry, we won’t share it with anyone else!

2 Ride 150 miles in one week

The top five percent in the CW5000 Strava club are regularly doing this mileage anyway, but now it’s time for everyone to hit some bigger numbers, even if that is on a turbo. Originally this number was going to be a little higher, but we revised it down as club runs are temporarily cancelled and we know lots of our readers aren’t doing the big rides they usually do. A mix of indoor and outdoor riding might be best for this challenge, and at just 21.4 miles a day it’s within everyone’s reach.

Share your rides

Upload your pictures and videos to the CW5000 Facebook group, and on Twitter and Instagram with the #CW5000.

Good luck!