Delivery, refunds and return policy

DELIVERY TIME AND TRACKING – APPAREL MERCHANDISE

WE currently only ship to the United Kingdom.

Once an order has been dispatched you should receive tracking information by email to track the delivery of your order.

Delivery times may vary according to availability and where in the world you are ordering from. Any guarantees or representations made as to delivery times are subject to any delays resulting from postal delays or force majeure for which we will not be responsible.

REFUND AND REPLACEMENTS – APPAREL MERCHANDISE

All apparel merchandise products in the Store are manufactured by on demand print technology and services. Accordingly, because all products are manufactured to your specification after you have ordered them we are unable to replace or refund any product(s) ordered which you receive for any reason other than damage or fault.

We can’t refund or replace items if you have just changed your mind, or ordered the wrong size or colour as once a product has been customised there is no way for us to sell it on. Ordinary store-bought products can be returned because they can be resold to other customers.

For 30 days from purchase, you will be offered a refund or a replacement product only if your product is damaged or faulty.

Please contact us by sending an email to cycling@futurenet.com and we will respond as soon as we can. If your item is damaged or faulty please send us a photograph of the damage/fault and we will order a replacement or process a refund for you.