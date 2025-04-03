Call me an antisocial misery guts if you wish, I’d rather cycle solo than join the group ride

It takes all kinds to make up the cycling community, and Stephen Shrubsall is certainly one of a kind…

Steve Shrubsall rests his hands on the bars and looks into the distance
(Image credit: Future)
By
published

Generally speaking, I like other people. If it wasn’t for other people life would be different. I wouldn’t exist, and neither would you - so other people get a resounding double thumbs up. But that doesn’t necessarily mean I have to go out riding bicycles with them.

Call me antisocial misery guts if you wish, but, whilst I don’t quite detest cycling in the company of others, I do find it an infinitely less rewarding and therapeutic experience than riding alone. Going solo is the ultimate form of escapism.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Shrubsall

Steve has been writing (mainly fitness features) for Cycling Weekly for 11 years. His current riding inclination is to go long on gravel bikes... which melds nicely with a love of carbs

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest