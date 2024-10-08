Can ‘coffee with benefits’ make you a better cyclist?

‘Coffee with benefits’ refers to a new wave of enhanced coffee blends that not only provide the usual caffeine boost but also contain additional ingredients aimed at improving cognitive function and overall wellness. These new-age coffees often feature nootropics—substances that enhance brain function—and adaptogenic mushrooms like cordyceps, known for their potential energy-boosting properties, and lion's mane, often celebrated for its neuroprotective benefits. These mushrooms have been used in traditional medicine for centuries and by incorporating these ingredients into everyday coffee, advocates claim you can enjoy a smarter, healthier daily brew.

What are the claims?

Nootropics like L-Theanine are known to pair well with caffeine, often mitigating the 'jitters' that can accompany coffee consumption and L-Theanine, found naturally in tea leaves, has been shown to induce relaxation without drowsiness—making it a perfect companion to caffeine's stimulating effects. On the other hand adaptogenic mushrooms have long established histories in traditional Eastern medicine. Cordyceps are believed to enhance energy and athletic performance, possibly by increasing the production of ATP, the body’s primary energy carrier which is why they are popular with athletes and Lion's mane has shown promise for its neuroprotective properties and potential to stimulate nerve growth.

Luke O'Reily the CEO of Ten Percent Club explains, “Nootropics are incredible substances designed to enhance cognitive function such as memory, creativity, focus and motivation. They come in a variety of forms such as herbs like Ashwagandha and fungi like Lions Mane. These supplements work by influencing various neurochemical pathways, improving neurotransmitter levels, and enhancing blood flow, which can lead to better mental clarity and sharper focus.”

Whilst the focus has traditionally been on the cognitive benefits, O’Reily says that there are physical performance gains to be had, “[nootropics] have a tremendous effect on physical performance by increasing energy levels, reducing fatigue and improving recovery times,” he said, adding: “Some compounds can enhance endurance by optimising oxygen utilisation and promote improved muscle performance. This dual action makes nootropics an ideal supplement for athletes who are seeking to improve their physical and cognitive performance.”

Of course, O’Reily would view the benefits favourably. There are few comprehensive scientific reviews , with many other studies in early stages or not based on human clinical trials and not all substances have been critically reviewed yet. These enhanced coffees may offer some immediate benefits like a smoother energy boost or improved focus but are not a solution for cognitive health or athletic performance if other areas are neglected. As with any food supplement or super food a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet comes first and anything extra is the final icing on the cake (or not if you are avoiding sugar).

Pros of 'coffee with benefits'

Potentially enhanced cognitive function

May improve focus and energy without typical caffeine side effects

Contains natural ingredients with a long history of use in traditional medicine

Cons of 'coffee with benefits'

Scientific evidence is still inconclusive, mainly based on preliminary studies.

May be more expensive than regular coffee.

Possible mild side effects for those sensitive to ingredients.

We tried it

I tried enhanced coffee from the Ten Percent Club that combines a traditional roast with cordyceps. The brand is very sport focused and all products are tested and approved by Informed Sport a global testing and certification programme for sport and nutritional supplements, which is worth noting if you take part in any form of competition. Unregulated supplements, particularly ones that claim energy boosting or focus enhancement need to be approached with care and due diligence.

As a caffeine dependent cyclist, I was intrigued to see if this coffee would make any difference to my morning training routine. Firstly it is an instant coffee, as most of these types are, whereas I normally drink ‘proper’ coffee. However, it was easy to mix and the taste was pretty good. I had forgotten the time saving benefits of an instant versus the more elaborate coffee ritual I had got myself into so this became my go to coffee for when in a rush.

There was definitely a little lift that came with the Energy Boost Cordyceps Coffee, an extra spring in my stride and a feeling of sharp focus and motivation. I didn’t experience any jitteriness but that is probably because I am hardened coffee drinker and this actually contained less caffeine than I am used to. Over a week, the benefits seemed subtle but consistent. It’s hard to define but it definitely had a feel-good factor beyond my usual brew.

The bottom line

Overall, ‘coffee with benefits’ offers a promising blend of traditional caffeine perks with the added potential benefits of nootropics and adaptogenic mushrooms. While the science isn't fully conclusive, early evidence and user experiences suggest that these enhanced coffees can offer a smoother, more focused energy boost. If you find ordinary coffee leaves you feeling jittery and rough edged, this is a worthwhile replacement. However, if you feel the need for this type of ‘coffee fix’ it might be worth examining what behaviour or lifestyle factors you could adjust first as whilst it is tempting to seek out an easy fix with the latest in adaptogenic coffees there is only so much they can achieve. Personally, I will be replacing my tub when it runs out, because anything that adds a little feel-good factor to the mornings is a good thing.