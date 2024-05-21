Cycling reduces the chance of knee pain, especially in the over 60s - study shows

"Ohh, but think of your knees!": most cyclists have probably heard the cry, laced with concern, upon relaying the past weekend's - in your opinion, perfectly reasonable - activities. However, a new study has confirmed that cycling is indeed good for knee health.

The study, published earlier this year, analysed data from 2,607 participants in their 60s, and found that those who cycled at some point were 17% less likely to develop knee pain, and 21% less likely to develop arthritis with pain at the knee joint.

