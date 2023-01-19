Everything you need to know about lactate: your burning questions answered by an exercise physiologist

Though increased fatigue and soreness is associated with high lactate values measured in the blood, this is not a causal link – lactate is not solely to blame. Exactly what causes the burning sensation in fatiguing muscles is unknown.

Dr Richard Ferguson told us: “Lactate used to be considered a waste product of metabolism and a major player in the fatigue process during high-intensity exercise. However, this is no longer the case. Indeed, lactate is now seen to be a critical metabolite that has an important role as a fuel source, even playing a part in the cell signalling and adaptive process, and critically, has no role in fatigue.”

So lactate is not causing the burning feeling in your legs – but that doesn’t stop WorldTour pros. Even in this year’s Tour de France, Wout van Aert commented in post-stage interviews that he could “feel the lactate in the legs”. In fact, this feeling is not caused by lactate.