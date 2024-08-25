Is massage a gimmick, or does it really aid recovery from cycling?

The post-event rub-down is a cycling staple for the pros but what benefits does it really bring? Rob Kemp consults the experts to weigh up the evidence

Cyclist receives a massage at a race
(Image credit: Alamy)
Rob Kemp
By
last updated
in Features

Massage is ubiquitous in elite sport and has become increasingly common at amateur levels. Done correctly, it targets key muscle groups used in cycling, with the aim of promoting recovery and, some argue, aiding performance. Rub-down techniques include deep- tissue manipulation, stretching, and myofascial release, and are designed to ease soreness, increase circulation, and support overall physical wellbeing.

What's in it for cyclists?

Sarah Hodson
Sarah Hodson

Hodson specialises in manual therapy to treat tendons, muscles, and ligaments, promoting stress reduction and healing. She has supported three Olympic Cycles at the English Institute of Sport and British Olympic Association and is an advanced Graston Technique practitioner at Marylebone Health Group.

Rob Kemp
Rob Kemp
Freelance Writer

Rob Kemp is a London-based freelance journalist with 30 years of experience covering health and fitness, nutrition and sports sciences for a range of cycling, running, football and fitness publications and websites. His work also appears in the national press and he's the author of six non-fiction books. His favourite cycling routes include anything along the Dorset coast, Wye Valley or the Thames, with a pub at the finish.

