I’m a yoga teacher - hurry, there’s never been a better time to work on your on-bike posture than now, with these Cyber Monday yoga kit deals

As well as being Tech Editor of Cycling Weekly, I’m also an RYT500 yoga teacher. I’ve taught many classes in some pretty cool studios, including the award-winning Bamford Wellness Spa in the Cotswolds.

We all vary in our natural propensity for strength and flexibility, which is why some cyclists find it easier than others to, for example, adopt an aero position on the bike. Cycling tends to promote strength in the hamstrings, which can make them less flexible, resulting in difficulty bending forward from the hips. Poor posture on the bike then causes, or exacerbates, discomfort in the back, shoulders and neck. Yoga isn’t a silver bullet for these issues, but practiced regularly it can help you live a happier, more mobile life, both on and off the bike.

Liforme Classic Yoga MatWas $149.95 Now $127.46 Save 15%

Liforme Classic Yoga Mat
Was $149.95 Now $127.46 Save 15%

Liforme's Classic Mat isn't cheap but it will last and last. These mats have the ideal amount of give - not too firm, not too soft - which makes them very supportive. The alignment lines are a nice touch and, to soften the blow of the expense, they arrive complete with a quality carry bag. It is available in a variety of colours, not just grey.

View Deal
Liforme Classic Yoga MatWas £114.95 Now £97.71 Save 15%

Liforme Classic Yoga Mat
Was £114.95 Now £97.71 Save 15%

These mats have just the right amount of cushion - not too firm and not too soft - which makes them very supportive. The alignment lines look pretty but they're actually very useful. Each mat comes complete with a quality carry bag and is available in a variety of colours, not just grey.

View Deal
Manduka Yoga Block - Fine-Grain CorkWas $20.00 Now $17.00 Save 15%

Manduka Yoga Block - Fine-Grain Cork
Was $20.00 Now $17.00 Save 15%

You'll need a couple of these fine-grain blocks to get started. In our opinion, they are just about the right density and weight. They take some abuse are are not prone to splitting or shedding. Chamfered edges and height adjustable. Just spin them around until you have the perfect height!

View Deal
Manduka Yoga Block - Fine-Grain CorkWas £20.00 Now £18.00 Save 10%

Manduka Yoga Block - Fine-Grain Cork
Was £20.00 Now £18.00 Save 10%

Invest in two of these blocks to get you started. They are not prone to splitting or shedding and are just about the right density and weight. The edges are chamfered for comfort. Placing the block on different sides will adjust the height of the support.

View Deal
Manduka Align Yoga StrapWas $20.00 Now $15.00

Manduka Align Yoga Strap
Was $20.00 Now $15.00

A strong, quality, adjustable strap in a variety of colours and two lengths - 8' and 10'. Totally reliable.

View Deal
Manduka Align Yoga StrapWas £22.00 Now £20.00 Save 9%

Manduka Align Yoga Strap
Was £22.00 Now £20.00 Save 9%

Made from natural cotton webbing, this strap is soft, strong and reliable. Length is easy to adjust.

View Deal

