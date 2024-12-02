I’m a yoga teacher - hurry, there’s never been a better time to work on your on-bike posture than now, with these Cyber Monday yoga kit deals

As well as being Tech Editor of Cycling Weekly, I’m also an RYT500 yoga teacher. I’ve taught many classes in some pretty cool studios, including the award-winning Bamford Wellness Spa in the Cotswolds.

We all vary in our natural propensity for strength and flexibility, which is why some cyclists find it easier than others to, for example, adopt an aero position on the bike. Cycling tends to promote strength in the hamstrings, which can make them less flexible, resulting in difficulty bending forward from the hips. Poor posture on the bike then causes, or exacerbates, discomfort in the back, shoulders and neck. Yoga isn’t a silver bullet for these issues, but practiced regularly it can help you live a happier, more mobile life, both on and off the bike.

Liforme Classic Yoga Mat

Was $149.95 Now $127.46 Save 15% Liforme's Classic Mat isn't cheap but it will last and last. These mats have the ideal amount of give - not too firm, not too soft - which makes them very supportive. The alignment lines are a nice touch and, to soften the blow of the expense, they arrive complete with a quality carry bag. It is available in a variety of colours, not just grey.

Liforme Classic Yoga Mat

Was £114.95 Now £97.71 Save 15% These mats have just the right amount of cushion - not too firm and not too soft - which makes them very supportive. The alignment lines look pretty but they're actually very useful. Each mat comes complete with a quality carry bag and is available in a variety of colours, not just grey.

Very little kit is required for yoga - a mat, some blocks and a belt cover all the essentials you’ll need. Understandably, many beginners skimp on quality when equipping themselves – you can buy a mat for under $10/£10 right? – but in my experience, this is a false economy. Buy right, and you’ll own kit that will last you decades.

Two brands I rate highly – you’ll often find them in top-tier studios – are Liforme and Manduka. Their equipment is beautifully made and built to last.

Manduka Yoga Block - Fine-Grain Cork

Was $20.00 Now $17.00 Save 15% You'll need a couple of these fine-grain blocks to get started. In our opinion, they are just about the right density and weight. They take some abuse are are not prone to splitting or shedding. Chamfered edges and height adjustable. Just spin them around until you have the perfect height!

Manduka Yoga Block - Fine-Grain Cork

Was £20.00 Now £18.00 Save 10% Invest in two of these blocks to get you started. They are not prone to splitting or shedding and are just about the right density and weight. The edges are chamfered for comfort. Placing the block on different sides will adjust the height of the support.

A yoga mat should be soft enough for comfort yet firm enough to provide good support. Sizing should be generous in both width and length, and the surface must be hard-wearing and non-slip. Many cheap mats are narrow, slippery and too soft to provide any support. They also tend to wear rapidly.

Blocks are used for support, and to enable asanas (postures) to be modified so they become less, or occasionally more, challenging. Both cork and foam blocks are popular, with the latter generally being a little more forgiving. The purists choice, however, is cork.

Yoga belts, or straps, are used in a wide variety of asanas to aid balance and reach. They should be long and readily adjustable.

Manduka Align Yoga Strap

Was $20.00 Now $15.00 A strong, quality, adjustable strap in a variety of colours and two lengths - 8' and 10'. Totally reliable.