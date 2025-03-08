'It’s about time we started having chances to perform where we feel comfortable': Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio on African World Championships and racing the Olympics after a broken back

We caught up with AG Insurance-Soudal rider Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, to find out what makes the five-time South African road race champion tick, her goals for 2025, and her favourite post-race treat...

Who have you learned the most from about racing?

This might sound controversial, but I learned the most from Thomas Campana [Moolman-Pasio’s DS at Cervélo-Bigla from 2016 to 2018; Campana was accused of bullying and mistreating female riders]. Being half-German and half-Italian, he had that mixture of precision and emotion, and the emotion is why there were problems with him. He could see that I was open to his ideas, and I suppose that’s why we worked well together.

How did you prepare for the Paris Olympics after breaking your back?

I crashed at the Volta Catalunya and broke my T10 vertebra. I had to wear a back brace the whole time, but after one week I was on the indoor trainer. During the race, the cobbles were taxing and I had some muscle spasms, but it was an incredible experience.

How important to you are indoor cycling platforms like Zwift?

Quite important. During the Covid pandemic, I won the first Esports World Championships [in 2020]. In Cape Town, I’ve set up an academy where we have an Esports centre and the girls can train on Zwift in a safe environment.

How has your racing changed over the years?

Nowadays it’s not simply about winning, but also about having a positive influence on your team-mates. I think it’s important to be able to mentor and see the younger talent grow and develop.

What are your goals for this season?

My first goals will be the Ardennes Classics, and I’ll target Milan-San Remo, as that is a race that suits me well. Then, of course, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

How do you feel about the World Champs coming to Africa?

I’m really looking forward to racing in front of home crowds. I am hoping we can start seeing more racing in Africa. In the Southern Hemisphere, we have to overcome so much just to make a breakthrough in Europe. It’s about time we started having chances to perform where we feel comfortable, with support from our families. Racing in your comfort zone is totally underestimated in terms of how well a rider can perform.

Age: 39

Height: 5ft 4in

Raised: Bloemfontein, South Africa

Lives: Girona, Spain

Rides for: AG Insurance-Soudal

Best results: 2x 2nd, GC – Giro d’Italia (2018, 2021); 5x 1st – South Africa RR champs (2012-2015, 2019-2020)

QUICK-FIRE ROUND

If you could race in one place for the rest of your life, where would it be?

Girona – it really is the best place in the world for cycling.

Favourite warm-up music?

The Spotify playlist ‘Songs to Sing in the Shower’ – feel-good music.

Favourite post-race treat?

Chocolate brownie.

Biggest inspiration?

My husband, Carl [Pasio, a semi-pro triathlete]. He identified my talent and was the one who believed in me.

Funniest team mate?

Carlee Taylor. I raced with her at Lotto Belisol. She’s retired now but she was so funny.

Favourite training ride?

A loop towards the Pyrenees [from Girona], passing Beget and Camprodon. Dream race to win? Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, and Flèche Wallonne.