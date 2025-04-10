'I've already lost 2 kilograms and my head feels clearer': I'm a month into sober curiosity and have never felt so good on the bike

Beginning to fear for his health, Steve Shrubsall swapped beer and telly for turbo sessions and books, here’s what happened

Stephen Shrubsall drinks a coffee with a Canyon bike in front of him
It's been four weeks since Steve swapped booze for coffee
(Image credit: Future)
By
published

My name’s Steve Shrubsall and while I’m not quite an alcoholic I’ve spent the last 30 years having a damn good crack at it. The last time I subjected myself to more than 24 hours of boozelessness, Lance Armstrong had barely been heard of, neither had power meters, and the thought of riding a WorldTour race on 30mm tyres would’ve been met with abject terror.

A month ago, however, as I swirled around the remnants of a cold glass of Chablis, I had a moment of clarity. Much as I adore a Chablis, or a Chardonnay, or indeed a five quid bottle of supermarket plonk, beyond making me fat, skint and sleepy it wasn’t actually serving any purpose in my life.

Stephen Shrubsall

Steve has been writing (mainly fitness features) for Cycling Weekly for 11 years. His current riding inclination is to go long on gravel bikes... which melds nicely with a love of carbs

