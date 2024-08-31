Neilson Powless on his Indigenous American ancestry and triathlon roots

The US rider and his Ironman champ dad, Jack, tell Chris Marshall-Bell about their fun-first training ethos

Biggest sporting achievement: Clásica San Sebastián, 2021
Biggest sporting achievement: Clásica San Sebastián, 2021
(Image credit: Assignment, Snowy Mountain)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in Features

The first Indigenous North American to ride the Tour de France, Neilson Powless was perhaps destined to become a professional sportsperson. His father Jack was the United States Air Force athlete of the year in 1992, the same year that his mother Jeanette Allred competed in the marathon at the Barcelona Olympics for her home country of Guam.

While he was a youngster growing up in Roseville, California, it was anyone’s guess which sport Neilson would end up making his living from. He played basketball, soccer, and was “a really good boxer” according to father Jack. It was hitting the country trails on his mountain bike, though, as well as running and lake swimming, that most interested him. Adventure triathlons, in particular the Xterra series, were the realm where his potential began to shine through.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

Latest