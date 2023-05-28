My Training Space: 'Work, rest and play – I do everything in here!'

Each month in this MY TRAINING SPACE series from Cycling Weekly’s print edition , a CW reader shows us around their training room, shed or garage, the part of their home or garden dedicated to all things cycling. They talk us through the equipment, as well as the motivating keepsakes and decorations that keep them training hard. If you’d like to show us around your training space, email a photo to david.bradford@futurenet.com . This time, it’s the turn of Andy Keegan...

I built this training room in the garden during the first lockdown in 2020, when I couldn’t go to the gym anymore. It had to be less than 30m² so as not to need planning permission. We put down a concrete base and erected the timber frame, boarded out and cladded with Japanese-style charred wood. The design was all about light: there are floor-to-ceiling windows along the full length, which open out onto the garden. Inside, there are 24 spotlights and the internet is hard-wired in, to avoid connection drop-outs.

I have a partner and two young kids, so the room needed to be a functional space for everyone, not just my personal gym. There’s even enough floor space for kids’ birthday parties! During the daytime, it’s also my workplace – I’m a sports massage therapist.

As for my own sporting life, I’m literally average at everything, an all-rounder. As well as cycling, I do swimming, triathlon and strength training. I’m doing Boston and London marathons this year too. I rode the Etape in 2019, which was 83 miles with 4,563m of climbing including an ascent of Val Thorens. I had to take it steadily, as it was so hot and so hard that some people were abandoning their bikes!

I’ve been cycling since 2014 and enjoy doing 40-60-mile weekend rides with mates around the New Forest. I no longer do organised cycling events, as I don’t like the pressure. Zwift is brilliant – I use my Wattbike all the time, three or four times a week. I’m a C-cat rider and love the social and competitive elements.

Rider profile: Andy Keegan

Age: 45

Height: 5ft 11in

FTP: 270W (estimated)

Rides for: N/A

Lives: Bournemouth, Dorset

Occupation: Sports masseur

Proudest cycling achievements: Completed the 2019 Etape du Tour: 83 miles and 4,563m elevation

Instagram: andy_keegan

His training space

Let's take a look inside...

1. WATOPIA MAP: This framed map on the wall shows Zwift’s virtual worlds and details all the routes, with distances and elevation.

2. PERIMETER LIGHTING: The mood lighting strips were just £24 off Amazon! Everything is voice activated via Alexa, and I had sockets fitted up high to keep it neat and tidy. I can switch between different colours of light and at night it’s brilliant, giving a moody glow.

3. PEG BOARD: A great test of upper body strength – can you cross the full width of the room? I’ve made it halfway so far!

4. BULGARIAN BAGS: These are great for the core – you swing them around, keeping the body steady. One weighs 12kg, the other eight kilos. They’re also good for weighted squats.

5. BEAM-MOUNTED BAG: The punchbag is mounted on a steel beam, which it slides along, so can be positioned wherever I need it.

6. GLADIATOR WALL: This is really cool: a Swedish ladder. I got it shipped over from Bulgaria, and you can do so much on it: pull-ups, plyometrics, balance work, all kinds of exercises.

7. THE TURBO: My trainer is a Wattbike and I use it at least three times every week. I’ll do any Zwift event that fits in with my schedule.

8. ALEXA VOICE CONTROL: Everything is voice-controlled, the TV, music and lights. I come in and just shout out what I need – and it happens!

9. ADJUSTABLE SCREEN: Apple TV provides my apps, including Zwift, and the screen can be adjusted for height, so I can set it up just right whether I’m on the rower or the bike.

10. HEATING: There are two electric heaters, making the room comfortable during winter.

