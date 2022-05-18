Strava acquires injury prevention app Recover Athletics to provide personalised prehab

Social fitness tracking platform Strava has acquired Recover Athletics to give users access to injury prevention exercise plans and resources as part of its subscription package.

Recover Athletics is a prehab app specifically for runners, but Strava says that the brand will be utilising its resources to expand the scope of its platform so that any athlete - not just runners - can find the content they need to keep active.

To do this, Recover Athletics creates personalised exercise routines based on training and soreness data.

Its content library and algorithms have been designed through collaboration with physicians and physical therapists from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Mass General Brigham.

This is not the first time Strava and Recover Athletics have worked together, though. Recover Athletics has already been using Strava’s API to customise recommendations for athletes based on their training data and now the two brands have come together to ensure the seamless integration of their services.

Athletes can now sign into their existing Strava account on the Recover Athletics app and integrate their Strava data to automatically gain access to Recover’s premium features which are designed to help you stay injury-free.

If you are on iOS you can now subscribe to Strava from within the Recover app to get access to both Strava and Recover Athletics’ premium features for £47.99 / $59.99 per year.

With this addition to its subscription, Strava has expanded its offerings for those using the platform to maximise their fitness. Other recent updates to the platform have been largely map - and exploring - focused with 3D terrain added to help with route planning and points of interest now displayed to help riders find essential amenities while on the move.

While the decision to move a number of free features behind a paywall - including leaderboards and segment analysis - proved controversial a couple of years ago now, the app is certainly continuing to grow.

Strava’s Year in Sport 2021 report revealed that 17% of the UK population now use the app, with a significant 38% increase in activity uploads from 1 October 2020 until 30 September 2021.