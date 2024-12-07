The '30 plants trend' is repackaged old advice - is it good advice?

There’s no disputing the need for plentiful fruit and veg, but do we really need to eat 30 different plants every week? Hannah Reynolds investigates

Hannah Reynolds
By
published
Features

Thirty plants a week has all the makings of a popular health trend: it’s a challenge, a round number, and promises better health. But this idea didn’t spring from out of nowhere. It stems from the American Gut Project, a groundbreaking 2018 study that analysed the diversity of the human microbiome using stool samples from over 10,000 volunteers across the US, UK and Australia. By pairing these samples with detailed lifestyle and diet data, researchers uncovered fascinating links between the microbiome and diet, sleep and disease, offering fresh insights into how what we eat shapes our health.

Though the study had a broad remit, the finding that made headlines was that individuals consuming more than 30 types of plant per week had significantly more diverse gut microbiomes, with fewer antibiotic-resistant genes, compared to those eating fewer than 10. A diverse microbiome offers numerous health benefits: it boosts digestive health by breaking down a wider array of nutrients and producing beneficial compounds such as short-chain fatty acids. It strengthens the immune system by encouraging the growth of good bacteria that suppress harmful microbes, and it’s even linked to better mental health via the gut-brain axis.

