Magnus Bak Klaris (Denmark) was the first to cross the line at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Australia, on Sunday.

The Danish gravel specialist pipped Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) to silver, in a four-up sprint, with Great Britain's Connor Swift – who led the sprint after a last-ditch attack – taking bronze.

Bak Klaris' teammate, Mads Würtz Schmidt, was fourth after the eventual winner spent much of the race riding in support.

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The 144-kilometre race was characterised by a three-rider breakaway, which formed soon after the flag drop, initially made up of British rider Jenson Young, and Austrian Lukas Pöstlberger, later joined by Peter Schulting (Netherlands).

Young was dropped with around 30km to go, and on the final extended climb, a group of five chasers – including Bak Klaris, Swift and Vermeersch – made their move.

The course in Australia represented a more technical challenge than previous editions, with riders negotiating long stretches of pea gravel that made holding traction over fast corners a consideration.

Würtz Schmidt slid out on a fast corner towards the final, with Swift and Bak Klaris slowing behind, which allowed Vermeersch back to the front of the race.

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The quartet entered the final stretch of tarmac together, resulting in a fast finish that saw Bak Klaris take the honours.

How the race unfolded

Much of the race was led by one strong break, initially made up of British rider Jenson Young, and Australian Lukas Pöstlberger; the pair splitting from the peloton early on.

The escapee duo were later joined by Peter Schulting (Netherlands) and Jo Pirotte (Belgium), Pirotte eventually dropping for a long spell in no-man's land whilst the three out front led with over two minutes on a group of sixteen chasers.

The early break of Lukas Pöstlberger (Austria), Peter Schulting (Netherlands), Jenson Young (Great Britain) (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The gap held as the chase group splintered and reduced to ten riders, but out front, fatigue began to show. Young dropped ahead of the 3.8km Glacier climb with just under 40 kilometres to go, leaving Pöstlberger and Schulting to battle to stay ahead.

Approaching the Folly climb, the final extended ascent of 2.4km at 4.8%, five riders from the chase – Connor Swift (Great Britain), Mads Würtz Schmidt and Magnus Bak Klaris (Denmark), Paul Voss (Germany) and Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) – splintered the group, obliterating the gap to the leaders and taking over the front of the race.

Vermeersch was dispatched, leaving a lead group of four; before remnants of the chase rejoined to form a larger group of nine.

Arriving on the shorter Tank 7 climb – which preceded a descent into the finish stretch – Swift, Würtz Schmidt and Bak Klaris again showed dominance to make a gap.

Then, Würtz Schmidt slid out, with Swift and Bak Klaris forced to decelerate fast. Vermeersch rode on, reaffirming his place at the front of the race. With Swift quickly regaining speed, the pair pushed on. Bak Klaris and Würtz Schmidt rejoined as the leading four arrived at the road section into Nannup.

Swift made a final attempt to ride clear, but was caught. Bak Klaris was first to the line, with Vermeersch taking a frustrated second and Swift rounding out the podium.

Results; UCI Gravel World Championships (Nannup, Australia)

1. Magnus Bak Klaris (DEN) 4:09:05

2. Florian Vermeersch (BEL)

3. Connor Swift (GBR)

4. Mads Würtz Schmidt (DEN), all same time

5. Paul Voss (GER) +7s

6. Keegan Swenson (USA), at same time

7. Martin Stosek (CZE) +8s

8. Stan Dewulf (BEL) +40s

9. Matt Beers (RSA) +42s

10. Peter Schulting (NED) +1:22