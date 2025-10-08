Bike bells might be deeply uncool, but every cyclist should have one

You shouldn't be relying on your free hub to alert people of your presence – let's do better

A bike bell on a handlebar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite aspects of cycling. The below content is unfiltered, authentic and has not been paid for.

I did something that felt very retro today – I installed a bell on my bike. It feels odd, for someone who cycles a lot, but I've never had a bell on my good bike, the one I do most of my kilometres on. My pub bike used to have a bell, for pootling around town purposes, until, confusingly, it was stolen along with my grips. I never replaced that one, until now too.

There's not a lot more awkward than trying to get the attention of a stranger in front of you as you're cycling along – "excuse me!" you might call out, your voice cracking, breath laboured from pedalling – so it's good news that there is a solution to this: the humble bike bell.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1