British race organiser faces 'hefty financial loss' after event cancelled due to tree on course

A British race organiser has been left more than £1,000 out of pocket after its event was cancelled due to a fallen tree on the course.

Dulwich Paragon CC’s Wally Gimber Trophy was called off on Sunday when it became clear tree surgeons would not arrive in time to clear the road. Around 80 riders and 50 volunteers had travelled to Surrey for the historic National B race, whose list of previous winners includes Sir Bradley Wiggins.

In comments shared with Cycling Weekly, race organiser Patrick Hawkins said his club was “bitterly disappointed” to cancel the event.

“The race was due to start at 11am and at 8.30am we had two major issues: a set of emergency traffic lights had appeared on the course and a large tree had fallen across the road, pulling down a phone line and resulting in a full closure,” he explained.

Though the traffic lights were removed by 9:30am, a contractor could not come immediately to clear the tree. The decision was taken to postpone the race start to 1pm, with a final call to be made two hours before.

“We gave the riders a briefing and they were very supportive,” Hawkins said. “Unfortunately, by the time it got to 11am, there was no sign of the tree surgeons and we were left with no option but to call the race off.”

In the aftermath of the cancellation, Dulwich Paragon CC were left with a “hefty financial loss”, Hawkins explained. The club refunded all rider entry fees, and had to cover the cost of catering, venue hire, and St John Ambulance staff. In total, it lost “a little over £1,000”.

“That money belongs to our members and we did wonder if British Cycling might be able to help clubs with the financial risk they take on when promoting events,” Hawkins said.

“Everything is more expensive these days and, with fewer people racing, it’s getting increasingly difficult for grassroots cycling clubs like ours to put races on.”

First organised in 1960, this year’s edition was set to be the 65th Wally Gimber Trophy. It is the second time in three years the race has been cancelled, after the 2023 edition was abandoned following a collision between a rider and a vehicle. The race also came close to being cancelled in 2024 due to a lack of accredited marshals.

“Whilst we’re terribly disappointed, we’re heartened by everyone’s supportive response and we plan to be back next year,” Hawkins said.