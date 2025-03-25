British race organiser faces 'hefty financial loss' after event cancelled due to tree on course

'It's getting increasingly difficult for grassroots cycling clubs like ours to put races on,' says Wally Gimber Trophy organiser Patrick Hawkins

A tree on the course at the Wally Gimber Trophy
(Image credit: Patrick Hawkins)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

A British race organiser has been left more than £1,000 out of pocket after its event was cancelled due to a fallen tree on the course.

Dulwich Paragon CC’s Wally Gimber Trophy was called off on Sunday when it became clear tree surgeons would not arrive in time to clear the road. Around 80 riders and 50 volunteers had travelled to Surrey for the historic National B race, whose list of previous winners includes Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

