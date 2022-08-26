Campaigners in Edinburgh brand cycling ‘a joke’ in Scottish capital
New video released by campaign group to highlight road dangers facing cyclists in Edinburgh
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
C ycling is just ‘a joke’ in Edinburgh, according to a video released by campaign group ‘Critical Mass’ (opens in new tab),
The group shot the film in the Scottish capital to demonstrate the dangers facing cyclists in the city. Watching the video demonstrates widespread potholes, dangerous junctions and cycle paths that turn sharply causing chaos for two-wheeled users.
Edinburgh was recently ranked as the 54th most cycling-friendly city in the world.
According to Edinburgh News (opens in new tab), the group also say that drivers in the capital ‘ignore what little good cycle infrastructure the city does have’. The group have previously attracted controversy after organising mass rides in the city in a bid to reclaim spaces for the city’s cyclists.
The new video has been released to coincide with the recent festival season in the city and shows a cyclist from the group navigating a series of busy roads. On several occasions the rider comments on issues affecting cyclists such as the ‘poorly designed’ cycle lanes.
Critical Mass also claims the Scottish capital only has two miles of cycle paths separate from car users and pedestrians. Campaigners from the group have also compared that stat to countries like the Netherlands where 25% of all roads are cycle friendly.
Sam Wheldon-Bayes of the group suggested that the roads in the city are ‘intimidating’ to news users.
He said: “Every Edinburgh resident knows that the city is difficult to get around in August. Cycling should be an easy way for residents and visitors to get across the city and avoid the traffic,
“The council needs to make more protected bike lanes, connect them up better, and prioritise cyclists and pedestrians in their transport plans.”
The group's message was echoed by Duncan Dollimore of Cycling UK who argued that the UK government needs to do more to protect cyclists and other vulnerable road users.
“We all want to live on safe, vibrant streets, but too many people are currently put off cycling,” he said. “Politicians and decision makers need to hear the message that for the people and the planet, the bicycle really is best," he added.
Edinburgh Critical Mass are welcoming new riders to join them for a campaign ride on 27 August.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, his writing previously featured on Casquettes and Bidons.
-
-
Best triathlon suits 2022 race-ready tri suits for your swim, bike and run reviewed and rated
If you've been inspired with a bit of triathlon this year and fancy a go, we've put together a list of suits for you to pick from
By Tom Epton • Published
-
5 ways komoot can help you get more out of your cycling
With top mapping technology, and photos and advice from a vast community of fellow cycling enthusiasts, komoot can spice up your cycling life
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
UK cycling brand's apparently obscene advert is proving highly divisive
Fat Lad At The Back's seemingly offensive billboard addresses body bias present within cycling and fitness industry
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
London cyclist deaths hit record low
TfL publishes it's report on road traffic casualties during 2021
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
London's bike hire scheme keeps breaking records
Santander Cycles have been hired more than ever before for six months in a row
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Children in bike trailers exposed to more pollution than those towing them
University of Surrey research shows that pollution particles are greater at the height of a buggy
By Adam Becket • Published
-
United States '40 years' behind Europe on bike infrastructure, report says
League of American Bicyclists aim to give communities tools to build safer streets with new report
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'It's millions of car drivers who need education': cyclists react to Highway Code changes
Jake Stewart says cycling in the UK is 'doomed' after seeing reaction to H