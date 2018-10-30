How you can use Zwift to support Adrien Costa after leg amputation

Help support some fantastic causes AND keep up the winter training

Zwift are giving athletes the chance to support worthy causes, including Adrien Costa who lost his leg earlier this year.

The virtual training gurus are bringing back ‘Ride With Reason,’ a fundraising drive that lets you support charities while training.

Back for it’s second year, the 2018 edition of Ride With Reason will help support the young rider whose leg was amputated after a climbing accident earlier this year.

Former Hagens Berman Axeon Costa, who stepped away from cycling in mid-2017, suffered a severe leg injury while rock climbing in California in July.

While climbing the north ridge of Mount Conness in Mono County, a two-tonne rock gave way and crushed Costa’s leg against a boulder.

The severity of the injury to the American’s leg left doctors no choice but to amputate.

Now you can help with Costa’s medical expenses, by taking part in ‘Climb for Costa’ from November 5-11.

This year you can support four different causes by taking part in Ride With Reason – Adrien Costa, the charity Qhebeka, Great Ormond Street Hospital and World Bicycle Relief.

From November 12-18, you can take part in the Zwift x Dimension Data Ride for Qhubeka.

The event will be led by pro riders during the week, with the aim of donating 500 bikes to donate to people in need in Africa.

In the following week, you can ride in support of The Gordon and Tana Ramsay Foundation, partnered with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

Zwift will be donating $25,000 to charity as part of the challenge.

Finally, from November 25 to December 1, the chosen charity will be World Bicycle relief with the aim of donating 250 Buffalo Bikes to developing countries.

During each of the events you complete a set challenge to unlock in-game kit to support each of the charities involved.

If you complete each of the challenges throughout the month, you unlock a special kit for your avatar.