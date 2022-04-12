Chris Froome eager to lose weight after 'baptism of fire' at Coppi e Bartali

Chris Froome explained on his YouTube (opens in new tab) channel that he is looking to lose some weight ahead of the Tour of the Alps next week, having suffered with the surprising standard of racing at Settimana Internazionale di Coppi e Bartali last month.

The Israel-Premier Tech rider started his 2022 season at the Italian race in March by finishing 86th overall, with his best placing coming on stage five as he crossed the line 63rd. Froome had hoped to ease himself into the season, but quickly realised he would need to work hard to keep pace.

After the first stage, Froome explained to the camera what it felt like returning to competition following a five-month break.

"That was a pretty rude welcome back, to put it bluntly," Froome said. "It was like an Ardennes day, basically. Pretty brutal way to start racing after five months out. But it was good, I was happy to be here.

"That was a solid day out. I can definitely feel the legs. It definitely hurt, blew out the cobwebs and hopefully more of that the next few days to come. I think this is great preparation for what's to come and the next races that are going to be on the programme."

Following the conclusion of the race, Froome further discussed how he was feeling and the pleasant surprise he had riding in such a frenetic atmosphere after an extended period off the bike.

"Legs are feeling pretty tender, pretty sore," Froome said. "My body has definitely taken a beating this last week at Coppi e Bartali.

"That was a tough race. Not quite what I expected. As my first race back I thought it was going to be slightly lower level racing, not exactly a WorldTour kind of event, but, to be honest, it was full gas. I don't think there are any races these days you can go to and just get around under the radar.

"A baptism of fire there, but I quite enjoyed racing again, just being back in the bunch."

Froome then went onto confirm his involvement in the Tour of the Alps next week, revealing he has focussed on explosive, high intensity work since Coppi e Bartali.

When speaking after the race, the Israel-Premier Tech rider also admitted he was carrying two kilograms more than his lightest Tour de France weight. Froome is looking to shed some of that weight, suggesting it's the equivalent of carrying four full drinks bottles around constantly on the bike.

"Everyone keeps talking about power to weight, power to weight. But, that's what it boils down to. You're literally riding with extra bottles on your back if you're anything over 500 grams heavier than where you need to be."