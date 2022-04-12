Chris Froome eager to lose weight after 'baptism of fire' at Coppi e Bartali

The Briton admitted he was 2kg overweight after the Italian race, while confirming he will race the Tour of the Alps

Chris Froome Coppi e Bartali
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Chris Froome explained on his YouTube (opens in new tab) channel that he is looking to lose some weight ahead of the Tour of the Alps next week, having suffered with the surprising standard of racing at Settimana Internazionale di Coppi e Bartali last month. 

The Israel-Premier Tech rider started his 2022 season at the Italian race in March by finishing 86th overall, with his best placing coming on stage five as he crossed the line 63rd. Froome had hoped to ease himself into the season, but quickly realised he would need to work hard to keep pace. 

After the first stage, Froome explained to the camera what it felt like returning to competition following a five-month break. 

"That was a pretty rude welcome back, to put it bluntly," Froome said. "It was like an Ardennes day, basically. Pretty brutal way to start racing after five months out. But it was good, I was happy to be here.

"That was a solid day out. I can definitely feel the legs. It definitely hurt, blew out the cobwebs and hopefully more of that the next few days to come. I think this is great preparation for what's to come and the next races that are going to be on the programme."

Following the conclusion of the race, Froome further discussed how he was feeling and the pleasant surprise he had riding in such a frenetic atmosphere after an extended period off the bike. 

"Legs are feeling pretty tender, pretty sore," Froome said. "My body has definitely taken a beating this last week at Coppi e Bartali. 

"That was a tough race. Not quite what I expected. As my first race back I thought it was going to be slightly lower level racing, not exactly a WorldTour kind of event, but, to be honest, it was full gas. I don't think there are any races these days you can go to and just get around under the radar. 

"A baptism of fire there, but I quite enjoyed racing again, just being back in the bunch."

Froome then went onto confirm his involvement in the Tour of the Alps next week, revealing he has focussed on explosive, high intensity work since Coppi e Bartali.  

When speaking after the race, the Israel-Premier Tech rider also admitted he was carrying two kilograms more than his lightest Tour de France weight. Froome is looking to shed some of that weight, suggesting it's the equivalent of carrying four full drinks bottles around constantly on the bike. 

"Everyone keeps talking about power to weight, power to weight. But, that's what it boils down to. You're literally riding with extra bottles on your back if you're anything over 500 grams heavier than where you need to be."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs

Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly. 


I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company. 


Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.