Daredevil trial biker springs out of helicopter onto Cyclocross World Championships track
Kenny Belaey jumped out of the aircraft to welcome in the cyclocross event, which starts on Saturday 29 January
The Cyclocross World Championships get underway on Saturday 29 January in Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA, and nine-time trial bike world champion Kenny Belaey has welcomed it in with an audacious bike stunt.
Posting the video to YouTube, Belaey hangs onto the side of a helicopter while clipped into a cyclocross bike, before jumping off onto the World Championship track.
“I suggested testing the course, they came by helicopter,” said Belaey. “At first as a simple drop off, but then I got it in my head to jump out. A nice idea on paper, but once those rotors above me were at full speed, it was a bit of a struggle.
"Balancing on one leg on a helicopter that goes up and down is really not obvious. Let alone push off, get feet on the pedals and land safely. Fortunately I have a lot of experience. After four attempts I had it right, so it was a really great feeling.”
The 38-year-old then proceeds to perform impressive tricks on the track, before heading into the centre of the Arkansas city and showcasing his considerable trials talent.
Belaey rider confidently traverses narrow edges on his two wheels - or at one point while popping a wheelie - and highlights his ability to bunny hop up just about anything throughout the course of the video.
Ending the video where it started, Red Bull-sponsored athlete Belaey climbs back into the helicopter, with his bike attached to a rack on the side of the aircraft.
Belaey has a special affinity to Arkansas too, having founded the Bentonville Bike Fest in 2019, located just 25 miles north of Fayetteville. It is an all-inclusive event that celebrates everything you can find in the mountain bike capital of the world.
Currently the holder of the UCI record for the most podium spots at a world championships in the discipline of trial, the Belgian rider has focussed on larger projects in the United States in recent years, such as performing shows at NBA games or riding over a slackline in the French Alps.
-
-
New Bryton Rider S500 computer with Google voice search targets the big two
Latest head unit from the Taiwanese brand has been developed in the WorldTour, is feature packed and looks every bit the match of the more established computers
By Simon Smythe • Published
-
Egan Bernal taken to hospital after training accident in Colombia
The Ineos rider is said to be in a stable condition and undergoing further assessment
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Can Pidcock do it? Here's who the bookies are backing to win the Cyclocross World Championships
Tom Pidcock, Eli Iserbyt and Toon Aerts are among the favourites to win at Fayetteville on Sunday
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Zoe Bäckstedt out of British National Cyclocross Championships following Covid positive
She will instead be isolating at home with her whole family, who have all tested positive
By Jonny Long • Published
-
With no Van Aert or Van der Poel, who can win the cyclocross World Championships?
Tom Pidcock, Eli Iserbyt and Toon Aerts will be among the favourites to win in Arkansas at the end of the month
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel's cyclocross debut reservations: 'I don't know if I have the legs yet to follow Wout van Aert'
The Dutchman is hoping to surprise himself, but has downplayed his chances due to a delayed start
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Response to new LGBT+ inclusive campaign "tremendous", organiser says
ALL IN racing sells out of its initial run of rainbow socks, ahead of formal launch in 2022
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Wout van Aert could miss his first cyclocross race of season through illness: 'It is not the intention to take risks'
The Belgian woke up with a cold on Tuesday and missed Wednesday's Crystal Bicycle awards ceremony
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Zoe Bäckstedt takes junior European Cyclocross Championships title
The young Brit has the first win of the Championships
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Cyclocross rider hospitalised after disc brake causes wound
The junior world champion, Shirin van Anrooij, was rushed to hospital with a nasty open wound on her arm caused by a disc brake
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published