EF Education-Cannondale’s Veronica Ewers to take remainder of season off to address mental and physical health

Ewers, who rocketed from bike newbie to pro in just four years, suffers from RED-S energy deficiency disorder

Veronica Ewers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

EF Education-Cannondale’s Veronica Ewers announced today that she will not be racing for the remainder of 2024. 

The U.S. cyclist revealed that she has RED-S (relative energy deficiency in sport), poor bone density and “pretty much non-existent” estrogen levels after recent bloodwork and a DEXA scan to address a stress fracture in her heel. 

